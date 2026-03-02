Navy's Finest: Naval Base San Diego Awarded Top Honors in Fire & Emergency Services

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Weber | NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2026) — Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Command Master Chief Kristopher Freyberg, right, Command Chaplain Cmdr. Aaron Miller, center, and Fire Chief Jared Policastro, left, gather during the NBSD Fire & Emergency Services Commissioning Ceremony, Feb. 26, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Weber) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (March 5, 2026) – Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) has been recognized with top honors as Large Fire Department of the Year for its Metro San Diego Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) team. The award was announced Feb. 25, 2026, by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), recognizing the department’s exceptional performance in protecting Navy personnel, infrastructure, and operational readiness across the fleet’s largest homeport.

F&ES professionals are vital to installation readiness, providing a first line of defense against fires, medical emergencies, hazardous materials incidents, and other critical situations. Their rapid response capability and technical expertise help ensure Navy shore installations remain secure, resilient, and fully capable of supporting fleet operations around the clock.

“The unwavering dedication and professionalism of our Fire and Emergency Services personnel are fundamental to the resilience of our Shore Enterprise,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of CNIC. “These awards celebrate the best of the best — individuals and teams who run toward danger to ensure our installations remain safe, secure, and ready to support the mission. Their courage and commitment are an inspiration to us all.”

NBSD was one of nine Navy recipients selected in the annual F&ES awards program and will advance to represent the Navy in the Department of War F&ES Awards competition. The recognition highlights sustained excellence in emergency response, training, prevention programs, and operational support across the installation.

“This recognition reflects the professionalism, readiness, and unwavering commitment of our Metro San Diego Fire & Emergency Services team,” said Brian Bungay, commanding officer, NBSD. “Every day these firefighters stand ready to protect our Sailors, families, and critical infrastructure that supports the Fleet. Their dedication ensures Naval Base San Diego remains a safe, resilient installation capable of sustaining the warfighter and supporting the Navy’s global mission.”

Additionally, CNIC announced that Fire Chief David Inman (ret.), formerly of NBSD, will be inducted into the Navy F&ES Hall of Fame in recognition of his lasting contributions to the Navy firefighting community and decades of leadership in advancing installation safety and emergency response capabilities.

“Chief Inman’s career reflects the highest traditions of service, leadership, and commitment to protecting the Navy community,” Bungay added. “His legacy continues to shape the professionalism and excellence of our Fire and Emergency Services team today.”

In February, Federal Fire services transferred from regional oversight to installation control during a commissioning ceremony that marked the official transition of Fire Station 16, 17, and 18 to NBSD. The ceremony also recognized the promotions of Fire Chief Jared Policastro, Assistant Chief Matthew Lisner, and Assistant Chief Robert Heine, and honored the department’s firefighters and emergency responders as Plank Owners.

NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands.