15th AF Command Team Visits DM

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Drago, 15th Air Force command chief, left, perform Romanian deadlifts at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2026. Behmer and Drago exercised with Airmen from the 48th and 68th Rescue Squadrons before touring the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Drago, 15th Air Force command chief, visited Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, to meet with Airmen from the 355th Wing and observe the base’s mission readiness on Feb. 27, 2026.

During the visit, Behmer and Drago received mission briefings from wing leadership outlining how Airmen at Davis-Monthan support global combat operations while maintaining readiness to execute a wide range of missions.

Discussions highlighted how the wing continues to develop agile, resilient Airmen while aligning efforts with Department of the Air Force priorities focused on readiness, modernization and innovation.

“I was able to witness the dedication and professionalism of the Airmen at Davis-Monthan," said Behmer. "The installation has a diverse mission set, and their innovation efforts are building a more capable and lethal force."

The leadership team also toured rescue aircraft assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group, including the HH-60W Jolly Green II and the HC-130J Combat King II. Aircrew and maintainers discussed the capabilities of the aircraft and how they support the Air Force’s personnel recovery mission around the world.

Behmer and Drago then attended the wing’s Innovation Rodeo, where Airmen showcased initiatives designed to improve operational effectiveness and support mission modernization. Demonstrations included the Air Force Repair Enhancement Program, a Mobile Tower Vehicle, and a drone demonstration highlighting the use of emerging technologies to support mission execution.

The showcased projects reflected the wing’s focus on innovation and continuous improvement as Airmen work to develop solutions that enhance combat capability and operational effectiveness.

"Each wing has an important role in our nation's defense and combat capabilities," said Behmer. "It was great to see firsthand the combat capabilities and readiness of our Rescue teams at DM."