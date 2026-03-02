Springing forward in progress at Fort Stewart’s quarterly town hall

Photo By Joseph Cooper | Fort Stewart Army Housing Office, Balfour Beatty Communities, installation leaders and residents gather for a quarterly housing town hall March 5, 2026, behind the Liberty Woods Community Center on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Over 20 residents, including three community mayors, came out to the event to share feedback, express concerns and learn about the upcoming installation Black Start Exercise. see less | View Image Page

If you drove past the Liberty Woods Community Center yesterday, March 5, between 12:30-2 p.m. you would have spotted a hodge-podge group of people sitting in chairs under a large oak tree engaging in conversation. This was the setting for the quarterly housing town hall between Fort Stewart Army Housing Office, Balfour Beatty Communities, installation leaders and residents.

Over 20 residents, including three community mayors, came out to the event to share feedback, express concerns and learn about the upcoming installation Black Start Exercise.

Col. Gabe Weaver, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, kicked off the meeting by explaining the location and time was due to trying new things to meet people where they are at to garner more participation.

After thanking everyone for coming, he handed it over to Beau Bradley, installation emergency manager with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Safety, to discuss Black Start.

“We need to know if people work from home. We need to know if people have special medical concerns because our team can craft recommendations to Col. Weaver to help mitigate the power outages,” Bradley said.

Kendall Reese, installation mayor coordinator, discussed concerns for families that are in the exceptional family member program and those with refrigerated medicine.

Afterward, conversation shifted toward maintenance issues, work orders backlog, and how fast BBC completes work orders.

Residents voiced positive feedback on the follow-up of work orders, the implementation of new traffic signs, and how community activities are becoming fun and engaging.

Community members met Anna Behm, the new BBC senior operations director, and she discussed her desire to meet with community mayors one on one regularly to go over issues residents are facing.

“These meetings are informative and important for forward progress for BBC,” Behm said.

The meeting closed with community members sharing their concern over the amount of trash littered all over post and throughout the walking trails. Many noted some litter may be dangerous to children.

“I appreciate everyone for taking time out of their day to be here, and we have some good notes for the work that needs done,” Weaver said.