AMC employees recognized as outstanding personnel

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, recognizing their contributions to making a direct impact on the command’s mission goals.
In addition to recognizing outstanding performance of work, some of the key program goals acknowledged by this notable award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to affect overall morale. A placard honoring each selectee is being displayed at AMC Headquarters in their honor.
Congratulations to all 4th Quarter Winners!
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 09:39
|Story ID:
|559525
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
