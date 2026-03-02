(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC employees recognized as outstanding personnel

    AMC Employees of the 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

    Photo By Christine Mitchell | AMC Employees of the 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2025... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Story by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, recognizing their contributions to making a direct impact on the command’s mission goals.

    In addition to recognizing outstanding performance of work, some of the key program goals acknowledged by this notable award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to affect overall morale. A placard honoring each selectee is being displayed at AMC Headquarters in their honor.

    Congratulations to all 4th Quarter Winners!

    • Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command – Ms. Valerie L. Francis
    • Logistics Data Analysis Center – Ms. Constance H. Sales
    • U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command – Ms. Cobree T. GraySparks
    • U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command – Mr. Benjamin Lau
    • U.S. Army Contracting Command – Ms. Jamie N. Davies
    • U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Ms. Cassey M. Pickett
    • U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Ms. Jennifer C. Rodriquez
    • U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command – Mr. Jason Shradnick
    • U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Mr. Derek L. Moore
    • U.S. Army Sustainment Command – Sergeant First Class Robert C. Davis
    • U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Mr. William D. Cutcher
    • U.S. Army Transportation Command – Mr. Kenya R. Daniels

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 09:39
    Story ID: 559525
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC employees recognized as outstanding personnel, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AMC Employees of the 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version