AMC employees recognized as outstanding personnel

Photo By Christine Mitchell | AMC Employees of the 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christine Mitchell | AMC Employees of the 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2025... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, recognizing their contributions to making a direct impact on the command’s mission goals.

In addition to recognizing outstanding performance of work, some of the key program goals acknowledged by this notable award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to affect overall morale. A placard honoring each selectee is being displayed at AMC Headquarters in their honor.

Congratulations to all 4th Quarter Winners!