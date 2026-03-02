Eighth Army enhances readiness, modernizes alliance during Freedom Shield 2026

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Ian Morales | Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division and paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment, prepare to perform a parachute landing fall during a joint airborne exercise over Malemute Drop Zone, near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska February 7th, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Eighth Army will begin its participation in the annual Freedom Shield exercise on Monday, March 9, 2026, with a focus on enhancing readiness, modernizing the ROK-U.S. alliance, and shaping the theater's security environment.

Freedom Shield 26 is a 10-day defensive exercise conducted by the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK). As the ground component for U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command, Eighth Army will train alongside ROK Army, strengthening a partnership that multiplies deterrence and ensures regional stability against the challenges of today and tomorrow.

A key event in this year's exercise will be a combined airborne operation featuring soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division deploying from Alaska. These paratroopers will perform a strategic airborne insertion into the Korean theater of operations, demonstrating the United States' ability to rapidly project combat power across the Indo-Pacific and seamlessly integrate with ROK and U.S. forces on the ground. This combined jump validates the Alliance’s ability to respond decisively to any contingency.

Throughout the exercise, ROK and U.S. forces will train shoulder-to-shoulder in other complex scenarios. This includes Talon Reach, a combined live-fire air assault exercise led by the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division to sharpen joint combat capabilities. Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion will partner with the ROK Army's 16th Mechanized Infantry Division for a combined wet gap crossing, ensuring total freedom of maneuver. Additionally, the 65th Medical Brigade will lead Dragon Lift, a combined medical evacuation exercise, reinforcing the mutual commitment to protecting all personnel.

All of Eighth Army's major subordinate commands will participate, including the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, 65th Medical Brigade, 1st Signal Brigade, and the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

Eighth Army stands as the bedrock of the U.S.-ROK alliance, ensuring peace and stability in Northeast Asia. Our forces are ready today, and preparing for tomorrow, serving as the forward-most conventional deterrent against all threats, safeguarding the enduring security interests of both our nations.