My DCMA: Katee Waydula, security specialist

FORT LEE, Va.–My DCMAshowcasesthe Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced anddedicatedworkforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today,Katee Waydulasharesherstory.

My name isKatee Waydula,and this is "My DCMA."

I amasecurity specialistassigned to DCMA headquarters where I advisepersonneloninformationsecurity, or INFOSEC,andoperationssecurity, or OPSEC practices,policiesand procedures.Ialsoprovide agency-wide Controlled Unclassified Informationtraining and guidance.

I am DCMA’s Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Control Officeranda contracting officer’s representativeformultiple agency-wide support contracts. I alsoassistin developing and implementing operational policies, procedures,programs,and standards asrequiredto ensure the efficient and effective implementation of the OPSEC and INFOSEC programs.

Working here allows me to collaborate with commands across theorganization, both stateside and overseas.I’vetraveled internationally to contractor facilities and worked directly with foreign mission partners at the operational level–an experience few people get. Those opportunities gave me abig-pictureunderstanding of my role andthe agency’s role in the broaderWarDepartmentmission.Sometimesit’seasy to feel like a little fish in a big pond,but this work shows me how my contributions directly support DCMA’s global impact.

Our foreign mission partners are critical assets, and building those relationships has had a lasting professional impact on me. My husband, also a federal employee, often says, “security doesn’t stop at the gate.”His wordsresonate with me because my role ensures DCMA personnel are trained and educated to protect our assets,personneland informationon and off duty.

Strong leadership is the primary reason I enjoy working at DCMA–from my immediate chain of command to senior agency leadership. Their clear communication and authentic concern for the workforce makeworking here a rewarding experience–evenduringchallenging times.

In my role, Iapply and strengthen my people skills, critical thinking and conflict-resolution abilities while supporting amissionI’mpassionateabout.I’mgrateful for the opportunitiesmy positionsprovides. DCMA acts asacritical link between the military and defense contractors, by providing quality assurance, managingcontractsand overseeing the acquisition process, which directlyimpactswarfighters' safety and mission readiness. The agencyserves asthe "eyes and ears" of the warfighter at contractor facilities, ensuringcontractors meet the required standards.

Professionally, I aim to earnadditionalcertifications and continue advancing within my team. Security is not just my profession,it’smy passion. I want to help drive meaningful improvements in how we implement, write and train security policy, with a global impact alongside our foreign partners.

Some uniquethingsabout meareI have an identical twin sister named Kasee;I’mdebilitatinglyafraid of balloons;andI’veread the entire“Twilight”series 17 times. Outside of work and cheering on our three kids at sporting events, I enjoy true-crime podcasts and yoga.