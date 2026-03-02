Naval Support Activity South Potomac Focuses on Spiritual Readiness

DAHLGREN (Feb. 27, 2026) – Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) focused on spiritual readiness during a proclamation signing Feb. 27 at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren, where Commanding Officer Capt. John Nadder and Chaplain Lt. Joseph Jones addressed Sailors and civilian shipmates. The Navy designated January as Spiritual Readiness Month, but inclement weather forced a delay to NSASP’s ceremony.



Spiritual readiness, also known as spiritual fitness, is closely related to metal and physical health and an important component of Sailors’ success in combat. The Navy defines it as the “strength of spirit that enables the warfighter to accomplish the mission with honor.”



“In the life of every service member, there are storms,” said Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Vincent Pierce. “We face challenges that test our limits, deployments that take us to the four corners of the world, and uncertainties that can weigh heavily on our minds.”



Pierce noted how Sailors experiencing adversity rely on training, equipment, and shipmates, but also inner strength. “That is spiritual readiness,” he said. “It’s not about one specific belief, but the universal human need for strength, purpose and connection.”



Jones emphasized that spiritual readiness is a core competency of military service – an “anchor” that helps Sailors take care of themselves and others.



“In the military we train our bodies and sharpen our minds to support our mission,” said Jones. “Spiritual readiness is about strengthening our minds. This proclamation [demonstrates] our command’s commitment to fostering an environment where every service member and civilian feels empowered to build that inner strength.”



Nadder said he supports the effort to focus on spiritual readiness and urged all members of the command to apply a three-part process. “Today is a call to action for all NSA South Potomac personnel – uniformed and civilian, senior leaders and junior teammates – is being issued that involves three steps toward spiritual readiness,” he said. “Look inward, look outward and know your resources.”



The first, looking inward, entails taking an “honest moment to ask yourself what your personal values mean, what grounds you in your daily life and who and what gives you strength when challenges arise,” said Nadder. “Take the time to invest in your answer, and grow in your spiritual fitness just as you do with your physical fitness.”



Looking outward, “identify where you turn when you are need of assistance, and evaluate to recognize when others may need you,” said Nadder. “Check on your teammates and listen to your teammates.”



Finally, Nadder urged all members of NSASP to seek help when needed. “At [NSA South Potomac] seeking assistance when needed is understood as a sign of strength,” he said. “Resiliency is a team effort.”



For more information about Spiritual Readiness at NSASP, call the Command Religious Program at (540) 653-8297.

