My DCMA Deployment: Juan Camacho, contract administrator

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – My DCMA Deployment showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being a part of the Contingency Response Force, or CRF, means to them. Today Juan Camacho shares his story.



My name is Juan Camacho, and in 2017 I joined DCMA as a contract administrator. Before coming to the agency, I worked in Puerto Rico, where I was born. I worked for eight years as the purchase officer for the 911 call system on the island. After I graduated from law school, I became a legal advisor to the mayor of San Juan.



A friend, who was part of the CRF, recommended I seek employment with DCMA. I was looking to join the federal government and wanted a job that would challenge me and provide ever-changing experiences. I applied to as many CRF positions as possible and was quickly contacted by the agency. I was hired in the Port Hueneme office in California, where I spent three years working and obtaining the training and certifications to do my job as a contract administrator and eventually deploy.



My DCMA duties include receiving and reviewing new contracts, contract modifications, post-award actions to include vouchers and rates reviews, post-award conferences and coordination of deliveries with various contractors. While deployment responsibilities greatly vary from typical stateside tasks, my forward-deployed functions include Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreements and pre-award duties, to include drafting contracts and solicitations, and reviews of quotes and offers submitted by potential contract awardees.



I’ve deployed four times with a fifth rotation coming soon. I’ve been to Afghanistan in 2020, twice to Kuwait at Camp Arifjan in 2021 and 2023, and most recently in Wiesbaden, Germany, in 2024. All of my deployments lasted between eight to 11 months.



My first deployment to Afghanistan was the hardest. I wasn’t sure what to expect. Also, Afghanistan was an active war zone, which presented additional challenges. The situation created some discomfort, but to my surprise, I became acclimated in no time and very quickly fell into a work-life routine that lasted 11 months. Looking back, that experience was the most rewarding of my life. More importantly, I created friendships that remain to this day. My following deployments were much easier. I don’t believe anything will ever be as hard as Afghanistan; it gave me enough knowledge and experience to be able to tackle anything that comes my way.



The following deployments included familiarity that became an enjoyable routine. In addition to the work, the CRF program offered unique cultural experiences. It is a privilege to meet people from all over the world. From Europe to the Middle East, I’ve experienced art, food, customs, festivals, bazaars, and visited beautiful places full of new and interesting things.



It is a privilege to directly support our troops overseas. It’s my job to give peace of mind to the warfighter and ensure they don’t need to worry about the basic things they need to carry out any mission. This consists of providing our troops in forward positions with all necessary supplies and requirements. This includes food, water, shelter, non-tactical vehicles, communications equipment and support with other partner nations. I also served as an acquisition advisor for leadership to include a two-star general.



The most challenging aspect of deployments is being away from family. In the last five years I’ve only spent one Christmas at home. But the sacrifices have been worth it. Also, every deployment brings new challenges, and you learn quickly because you’re expected to perform immediately. By week two you are expected to be an expert, who is ready to fully support mission objectives.



Deployments are difficult and aren’t vacations. It takes character, skill, knowledge and above all, patience. Flexibility is key to success in any overseas environment. Things change constantly, and you need to adapt. On every mission, I’ve performed tasks I wasn’t familiar with. One must be flexible and learn quickly. I encourage those considering a role with CRF to ask a lot of questions and build strong relationships.



As long as my mind and body allow me, I plan to continue deploying anywhere our troops need support. It’s both challenging and rewarding, making it an extraordinary learning work and life experience.

