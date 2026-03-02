Technical Sergeant Jarred Cool - Official Biography

Technical Sergeant Jarred Cool Dedicated Crew Chief

Technical Sgt. Jarred Cool serves as a Dedicated Crew Chief on the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. As a Crew Chief, he is responsible for performing detailed aircraft inspections, diagnosing malfunctions, replacing components, reviewing maintenance documentation, and ensuring the aircraft is safe for aircrew to fly. He represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. His mission is to ensure the demonstration team maintains a safe, reliable, and mission-ready aircraft capable of executing a world-class aerial demonstration showcasing the F-22’s air superiority.

Cool enlisted in the Air Force on January 29, 2018. He is from Greenfield, Indiana, and graduated from Greenfield Central High School in 2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide in 2024 and an associate degree in Aircraft Maintenance Technology from the Community College of the Air Force in 2024. He has supported multiple combat and contingency operations, including Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Midnight Hammer, and Operation Absolute Resolve. Cool is a recipient of the Air Combat Command Lieutenant General Leo Marquez Award. In his free time, he enjoys working on cars, riding his motorcycle, and hiking with his dogs.

Education 2024: Bachelor of Science, Aeronautical Science, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide 2024: Associate of Applied Science, Aircraft Maintenance Technology, Community College of the Air Force 2022: Airman Leadership School

Assignments 2018–2019: F-22 Assistant Dedicated Crew Chief, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida 2019–2021: F-22 Assistant Dedicated Crew Chief, Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, Hawaii 2021–2022: F-22 Dedicated Crew Chief, Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, Hawaii 2022–2023: F-22 Dedicated Crew Chief, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia 2023–2024: F-22 Cannibalization Manager, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia 2024–Present: Dedicated Crew Chief, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia