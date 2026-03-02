Staff Sergeant Mary Bowers - Official Biography

Staff Sergeant Mary Bowers Public Affairs

Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers serves as a public affairs specialist for the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. As a public affairs representative she assists in handling social media, community relations, and civic and media outreach for the team. She also serves as one of the team’s photographers and videographers, capturing, editing, and showcasing the story and mission of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team to the world. She represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually. Her mission is to professionally communicate the team’s mission to a global audience, recruiting motivated Americans, retaining highly skilled Airmen, and inspiring the next generation of aviators.

Bowers enlisted in the Air Force in July 2021. She is a native of Somerset, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Somerset Area Senior High School in 2021, where she was a member of the varsity softball and forensic speech teams. In her free time, Bowers enjoys spending time with friends and family, photography, baking, reading, and traveling.

Education 2025: Airman Leadership School

Assignments 2022-2026: Public Affairs Specialist, 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom Air Force Base, MT 2026-Present: Public Affairs Specialist, 1st Fighter Wing, Langley Air Force Base, VA