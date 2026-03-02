Staff Sergeant Lauren Diaz - Official Biography

Staff Sergeant Lauren Diaz Public Affairs

Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz serves as the public affairs specialist for the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. As the lead public affairs representative, she manages all social media, community relations, civic outreach, and media engagement for the team. She also serves as the team’s photographer and videographer, capturing, editing, and showcasing the mission, Airmen, and capabilities of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. Diaz represents Air Combat Command, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Defense at more than 20 air shows annually, reaching millions of spectators worldwide. Her mission is to professionally communicate the team’s mission to broad and diverse audiences in support of recruiting motivated Americans, retaining highly skilled Airmen, and inspiring the next generation of aviators.

Staff Sgt. Diaz is from Canisteo, New York, and enlisted in 2021. Prior to joining the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, she served as a Public Affairs Specialist at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, where she supported joint operations, aerial photography (9C), sUAS operator, and senior leader engagement. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time outdoors, photography and crafting.

Awards 2023: John L. Levitow Award

Education 2023: Airman Leadership School

Assignments 2021–2025: Public Affairs Specialist, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida 2025 –Present: Public Affairs Specialist, 1st Fighter Wing, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia