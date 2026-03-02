South Carolina’s 1222nd Engineers conduct explosive annual training

Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1222nd Combat Engineer Company – Infantry (CEC-I), 178th Engineer Battalion, 117th Engineer Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, concluded two weeks of annual training in both Ga. and S.C. and ran from Feb. 21 to March 7, 2026. The training refined their combat engineering skills and directly supported the training of future Soldiers at Fort Jackson. During the detonations and training, the company paused to observe a promotion ceremony on the demolition range, a fitting backdrop for the combat engineers. Spc. Delanta Monroe, from Lancaster, Spc. Michael King, from Fort Mill, Spc. Trevel Eady, from Rock Hill, Spc. Jasmine Rathers, from Blythewood, and Pfc. Sofia Gonzalez, from Fort Mill, were promoted. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. – U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1222nd Combat Engineer Company – Infantry (CEC-I), 178th Engineer Battalion, 117th Engineer Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, fast approached the conclusion of their two weeks of annual training, which took place in Georgia and South Carolina and began on Feb. 21. The training refined their combat engineering skills and directly impacted the training of future Soldiers at Fort Jackson.

The 1222nd’s training began at Fort Gordon, Ga., where the CEC-I served as the Oppositional Force (OPFOR) during a Field Training Exercise (FTX). Alongside Alpha Company, 1-118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard provided a realistic scenario for the 122nd Engineer Battalion, 117th Engineer Brigade, enhancing the collective training for all units involved.

"Our primary role as leaders is to provide realistic training that challenges our Soldiers," said Capt. Jared T. Garrett, commander of the 1222nd Combat Engineer Company-Infantry. "By acting as OPFOR and integrating sUAS drones, we are not only teaching our Soldiers to think like the enemy and counter their tactics but also developing innovative employment strategies for engineer reconnaissance."

Following the FTX, the company transitioned to McCrady Training Center for a three-day explosive demolition exercise. The training focused on developing squad-level proficiency in breaching obstacles using a variety of explosive techniques. During the detonations and training, the company paused to observe a promotion ceremony on the demolition range, a fitting backdrop for the combat engineers. Spc. Delanta Monroe, from Lancaster, Spc. Michael King, from Fort Mill, Spc. Trevel Eady, from Rock Hill, Spc. Jasmine Rathers, from Blythewood, Pfc. Sofia Gonzalez, from Fort Mill, were promoted.

The highlight of the annual training was on March 1st, when the 1222nd CEC-I completed a critical mission at Fort Jackson. The engineers cleared all four training bays at the Remagen complex, a vital training area for Basic Combat Training units. To ensure the area's safety for future use, the engineers employed Bangalore torpedoes to neutralize any potential subsurface unexploded ordnance. A thorough post-detonation assessment confirmed the bays were clear and safe, making them available for three basic training companies the very next day.

The successful completion of this short-notice mission did not go unnoticed. Fort Jackson’s Command Sgt. Maj. Brie Kotula visited the site to personally recognize the six Soldiers from the 1222nd CEC-I who accomplished the mission, presenting them with coins of excellence for their outstanding support. The Fort Jackson Range Officer provided breakfast, presented coins to selected Soldiers for excellence, and formally thanked the Battalion Commander for the unit's exceptional support.

"The hard work and dedication on display during this year's annual training are what develop the next generation of expert NCOs," said John Belcher, 1st Sgt. of the 1222nd CEC-I. "Seeing the pride and enjoyment our Soldiers took in their craft, from the complexities of the FTX and demolition range to a real-world mission supporting Fort Jackson, proves they are ready for any challenge."