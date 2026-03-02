Madigan Army Medical Center commemorates the 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps

Photo By Sean Hall | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – On March 2, 2026,...... read more read more Photo By Sean Hall | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – On March 2, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center held a special ceremony on the ground floor of its medical mall to commemorate the 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps. The event honored the legacy, dedication, and service of enlisted Soldiers who have played a vital role in Army medicine for nearly a century and a half. Madigan's Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the professionalism, resilience, and commitment that define the enlisted medical force. He spoke about the Corps’ 139-year legacy of excellence and the countless contributions made by enlisted Soldiers across generations. Pictured: In AMEDD anniversary tradition, Madigan's Senior Enlisted Soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Petty, cut the cake with Madigan's most junior enlisted member, U.S. Army Pvt. Aerin Newsome. see less | View Image Page

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – On March 2, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center held a special ceremony on the ground floor of its medical mall to commemorate the 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps. The event honored the legacy, dedication, and service of enlisted Soldiers who have played a vital role in Army medicine for nearly a century and a half.



The ceremony began with opening remarks from Col. Jimmy Watts, director of Madigan Army Medical Center, who reflected on the rich history and enduring impact of the AMEDD Enlisted Corps. He highlighted the critical role enlisted personnel play in ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality healthcare to service members, retirees, and their families.



Madigan's Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the professionalism, resilience, and commitment that define the enlisted medical force. He spoke about the Corps’ 139-year legacy of excellence and the countless contributions made by enlisted Soldiers across generations.



The AMEDD Enlisted Corps, established in 1887, has a proud history of supporting military operations and advancing medical care both at home and abroad. From battlefield medicine to state-of-the-art medical facilities, enlisted personnel remain at the heart of military healthcare operations.



Madigan leaders expressed their deep appreciation for the enlisted men and women whose expertise and dedication are integral to #TeamMadigan’s mission. The anniversary celebration served not only as a reflection on the Corps’ storied past but also as a reaffirmation of its continued commitment to providing safe, quality care for the military community.