(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Madigan Army Medical Center commemorates the 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps

    Madigan Army Medical Center commemorates 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps

    Photo By Sean Hall | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – On March 2, 2026,...... read more read more

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Story by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – On March 2, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center held a special ceremony on the ground floor of its medical mall to commemorate the 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps. The event honored the legacy, dedication, and service of enlisted Soldiers who have played a vital role in Army medicine for nearly a century and a half.

    The ceremony began with opening remarks from Col. Jimmy Watts, director of Madigan Army Medical Center, who reflected on the rich history and enduring impact of the AMEDD Enlisted Corps. He highlighted the critical role enlisted personnel play in ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality healthcare to service members, retirees, and their families.

    Madigan's Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the professionalism, resilience, and commitment that define the enlisted medical force. He spoke about the Corps’ 139-year legacy of excellence and the countless contributions made by enlisted Soldiers across generations.

    The AMEDD Enlisted Corps, established in 1887, has a proud history of supporting military operations and advancing medical care both at home and abroad. From battlefield medicine to state-of-the-art medical facilities, enlisted personnel remain at the heart of military healthcare operations.

    Madigan leaders expressed their deep appreciation for the enlisted men and women whose expertise and dedication are integral to #TeamMadigan’s mission. The anniversary celebration served not only as a reflection on the Corps’ storied past but also as a reaffirmation of its continued commitment to providing safe, quality care for the military community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 11:46
    Story ID: 559356
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Madigan Army Medical Center commemorates the 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Madigan Army Medical Center commemorates 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps
    Madigan Army Medical Center celebrates 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps
    Madigan Army Medical Center commemorates 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps
    Madigan Army Medical Center commemorates 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps
    Madigan Army Medical Center commemorates 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps
    Madigan Army Medical Center celebrates 139th anniversary of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Enlisted Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version