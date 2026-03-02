Future-focused, Japan-based U.S. Air Force wings conduct first-ever iteration of Exercise BEVERLY MIDNIGHT 26 to enhance warfighting readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan—U.S. Air Force wings based in Japan are synchronized to participate in BEVERLY MIDNIGHT 2026 (BM26), Mar. 9 - 19, 2026.



BM26 is a USAF-led proof-of-concept operational exercise designed to enhance the interoperability, command and control, and readiness of 5 AF headquarters and its wings (35 FW, 374 AW, 18 WG) within a contemporary scenario. The exercise is the first of its kind in Japan to focus on the 5 Air Expeditionary Task Force and USAF Japan-based wings as the primary training audience. The exercise will focus on conducting Combat Air Force training to enhance interoperability among participants to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.



All of the wings in Japan have been conducting annual training exercises like BEVERLY SUNRISE at Misawa Air Base, BEVERLY HIGH at Kadena Air Base, and BEVERLY MORNING at Yokota Air Base. These exercises have been conducted separately for years to meet each wing’s inspection and training requirements focusing on combat readiness. BM26 will integrate these exercises into a single event across the command, enhancing the ability to strengthen collective readiness and command and control objectives.



“This exercise marks a pivotal moment for our forces in the region,” said Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander. “For the first time, we are synchronizing the distinct capabilities of our three wings across Japan, creating a single, integrated training environment. This isn't just about teamwork; it's about perfecting our lethality and proving our ability to project overwhelming airpower from multiple locations in a coordinated, decisive manner. We are setting a new standard for our own readiness."



Fifth Air Force and its wings are posturing to provide enhanced theater C2 capabilities for Pacific Air Force Headquarters, exercising Regional Air Defense Commander (RADC) capabilities and executing the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) scheme of maneuvers.



This exercise aims to further synchronize and integrate ally and partner capabilities across Japan.



“By having three wings execute synchronized training scenarios across the country, we are sharpening our ability to operate as a cohesive and agile force, independent of external support,” said Jost. “We’re sending a clear message: our power is mobile, our reach is extensive, and our ability to dominate the airspace is self-reliant and absolute.”



For more information about BEVERLY MIDNIGHT 2026, contact 5 AF Public Affairs at [5af.pa.org@us.af.mil](mailto:5af.pa.org@us.af.mil).