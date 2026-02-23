AMPHIBEX Cobra Gold 2026

RAYONG PROVINCE, Thailand – The U.S., Royal Thai, Republic of Korea and Singapore forces conducted an assault combined amphibious operation during Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2025, demonstrating synchronized sea-to-shore maneuver in support of multinational readiness across the Indo-Pacific. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.

The operation began in the early morning hours aboard ship as U.S. Marines with Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, received the initial alert to prepare for amphibious operations. Marines drew weapons, staged equipment in tactical vehicles within the well deck and conducted final pre-combat checks alongside U.S. Navy counterparts. Following coordinated conditions checks for instream offload and aviation support, the simulated assault phase commenced.

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, were inserted via UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as the initial simulated air assault element onto Hat Yao, where they linked up with Royal Thai counterparts to secure key terrain. As the force moved inland, surface connectors departed amphibious shipping carrying follow-on waves of Marines and Sailors. Landing craft delivered personnel and equipment toward shore while Republic of Korea and Thai amphibious vehicles advanced from the sea.

As the first wave reached the beach, combined forces established suppressive fires with mortars and small arms, enabling maneuver elements to push beyond the surf zone and secure the designated landing objectives. By late morning, the landing force had simulated the seizure of its objectives, completing the amphibious operation.

The demonstration reflected Cobra Gold 26’s focus on integrated land and maritime operations. Naval surface fires, close air support and coordinated ground maneuver were synchronized to simulate the seizure of a contested beachhead and the establishment of a lodgment for follow-on missions. The scenario incorporated multinational naval platforms, rotary-wing aviation and amphibious vehicles, highlighting the interoperability of participating forces.

Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, observed the training and underscored the importance of multinational participation.

“The number of partner nations participating is a testament to our Combined Marine Corps forward posture,” said Jackson. “I’m grateful to the Thai government for the longstanding partnership and for this opportunity to witness it in action here at Cobra Gold.”

Cobra Gold 26 includes forces from Thailand, the United States, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Republic of Korea. The annual exercise integrates field training events, humanitarian assistance activities and disaster response scenarios to enhance operational familiarity and strengthen regional partnerships.

“Coming from the Korean Peninsula and seeing U.S. and ROK Marines working alongside our partner forces here in Thailand, including those from Thailand and Singapore, gives me confidence in the continued strength of our alliances across the Indo-Pacific,” Jackson said.

The successful execution at Hat Yao Beach demonstrated the detailed coordination required to integrate air, land and sea forces into a cohesive multinational landing force, reinforcing interoperability, trust and forward readiness across the region.