NHHC Announces Latest Digital Publication

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Naval History and Heritage Command announced the digital release of its newest publication Educating the Bluejackets: U.S. Navy Enlisted Policy, 1940–2024, Feb. 26, 2026.
In this volume, NHHC historian, Tyler Pitrof, traces the evolution of the U.S. Navy’s approach to enlisted education from World War II to the present.
The author illustrates that, since the 1970s, the Navy has primarily regarded its education programs as an incentive for enlistment. However, advances in technology have greatly increased the need for abstract thinking and technical expertise, making higher education critical to both warfighting readiness and overall mission effectiveness.
“Enlisted education and professional military education programs have long been siloed—many programs overlap with and do not consider the function of others”, said James M. Honea, 16th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (retired), in the books forward. “Historically, the result has been an eclectic collection of advanced qualifications within the service and few mandatory requirements. While a reorganization of the current service education system is ongoing, the purpose of this process is therefore larger than mere streamlining: it is a way for the Navy to have standard degree expectations for its Sailors.”
Educating the Bluejackets provides a concise history of U.S. Navy enlisted education policy and enables personnel to apply lessons from the past to help address the service’s future educational needs.
To download the digital editions of this publication, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject/educating-the-bluejackets.html
To download other NHHC publications, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject.html
NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.
For more news from NHHC, visit http://www.history.navy.mil
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 15:25
|Story ID:
|559012
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHHC Announces Latest Digital Publication, by SSgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.