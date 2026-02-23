NHHC Announces Latest Digital Publication

Courtesy Photo | Fact sheet for Naval History and Heritage Command publication “Educating the Bluejackets: U.S. Navy Enlisted Policy, 1940–2024.” Written by NHHC historian Tyler A. Pitrof, this publication traces the evolution of the U.S. Navy’s approach to enlisted education from World War II to the present day. As demonstrated in this publication, since the 1970s, the Navy has generally considered its educational programs to be an incentive to enlist. However, advanced technology, like the Aegis Combat System, has dramatically increased the need for abstract thinking, making an advanced education critical to warfighting readiness and effectiveness. Educating the Bluejackets provides a succinct history of U.S. Navy enlisted education policy and will enable personnel to use the cumulative insights of the past to help address the service’s future educational needs. Published by Naval History and Heritage Command, 805 Kidder Breese Street SE Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374-5060 https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject/educating-the-bluejackets.html Book Cover: Image of a Fire Controlman 1st Class Aaron Tadlock monitoring a radar output in the combat information center aboard guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG-75). (Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, 140203-N-KE519-012) Use of ISBN: This is an official U.S. Government edition of this publication and is herein identified to certify its authenticity. The print edition is cataloged under ISBN 978-1-943604-51-7 and the 508-compliant digital edition under ISBN 978-1-943604-52-4. Library of Congress Control Number: 2026933068. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Naval History and Heritage Command announced the digital release of its newest publication Educating the Bluejackets: U.S. Navy Enlisted Policy, 1940–2024, Feb. 26, 2026.

In this volume, NHHC historian, Tyler Pitrof, traces the evolution of the U.S. Navy’s approach to enlisted education from World War II to the present.

The author illustrates that, since the 1970s, the Navy has primarily regarded its education programs as an incentive for enlistment. However, advances in technology have greatly increased the need for abstract thinking and technical expertise, making higher education critical to both warfighting readiness and overall mission effectiveness.

“Enlisted education and professional military education programs have long been siloed—many programs overlap with and do not consider the function of others”, said James M. Honea, 16th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (retired), in the books forward. “Historically, the result has been an eclectic collection of advanced qualifications within the service and few mandatory requirements. While a reorganization of the current service education system is ongoing, the purpose of this process is therefore larger than mere streamlining: it is a way for the Navy to have standard degree expectations for its Sailors.”

Educating the Bluejackets provides a concise history of U.S. Navy enlisted education policy and enables personnel to apply lessons from the past to help address the service’s future educational needs.

To download the digital editions of this publication, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject/educating-the-bluejackets.html

To download other NHHC publications, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject.html

