Navy Realigns Base Maintenance and Public Works Under Shore Enterprise

WASHINGTON D.C. (Feb. 25, 2026) – The U.S. Navy has begun transferring full command and control of installation maintenance and public works to Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), directly empowering installation commanding officers with greater authority.

As of Feb. 22, 2026, approximately 1,700 personnel in facilities management and environmental services divisions who previously worked for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) now work directly for installation commanding officers.

“The success of our fleet and our warfighters depend fundamentally on the health and efficiency of our Shore bases,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. "This realignment is about cutting through layers, bringing decision-making closer to the deckplate. Our installation commanding officers know their bases best and giving them direct control over maintenance and public works service delivery means they can respond in a more appropriate manner to ensure continuous support for the mission, whether it's a routine repair or a critical infrastructure upgrade.”

This change gives base commanders the authority to make local decisions on the infrastructure and services needed to accomplish their mission. It also ensures every installation can better support global naval operations by being a more resilient and agile platform.

“This move creates a single line of support for the warfighter,” Gray said. “Whether it’s a ship captain needing reliable shore power or a squadron leader with an urgent hangar repair, they now have one installation commander who is fully accountable for delivering that support. It removes ambiguity and aligns the entire Shore Enterprise behind a single goal of enabling the fleet.”

The transition will not result in any job losses. Personnel will now work under a direct command structure that leverages their skills to improve installation readiness.

Planning for the second of a two-part phase, which will encompass the transfer of remaining public works functions, is actively underway.

