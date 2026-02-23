Army Engineers, Marines cut ribbon on new expeditionary dining facility in Pohang, South Korea

Photo By Rachel Napolitan | Col. William Doctor, Camp Mujuk commander; Lt. Col. Robert Howell, U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Napolitan | Col. William Doctor, Camp Mujuk commander; Lt. Col. Robert Howell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District deputy commander; the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA), and members of the project team gathered to cut the ribbon on an Expeditionary Dining Facility, Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on Feb. 23, 2026. Completed a little over three years after the award of the construction contract, the facility will now provide a modern space for Marines at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Col. William Doctor, Camp Mujuk commander; Lt. Col. Robert Howell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District deputy commander; the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA), and members of the project team gathered to cut the ribbon on an Expeditionary Dining Facility, Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on Feb. 23, 2026.



“It is very important for us to see what comes after many years of hard work and dedication,” Howell said. “This goes right to the Marines because they will be the ones eating chow here in a couple weeks.”



At over 13,000 square feet, the new facility upgrades the installation’s ability to provide high-quality subsistence and support for its forces with 420 indoor seats and an additional 84 outdoor seats available.



“The design of the facility maximizes the seating capacity to serve as many Marines as possible with kitchen and support space,” said Ms. Cho, Po Mi, project engineer, USACE FED.



As it is expeditionary in nature, the new facility is also designed to maintain temperature and other features when not in use to keep it clean and usable for years to come.



“I just want to thank everyone that had any hand in this building here,” Doctor said. The project highlights the successful partnership between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. MND-DIA awarded the construction contract in Dec. 2022. A little over three years later working together, Camp Mujuk, USACE FED, and MND-DIA were able to deliver a critical facility, enhancing the quality of life and mission readiness for all personnel at the installation.



“The ribbon cutting showcases the collaboration among multiple military services and countries that took this project from idea to reality for the Marines here,” Howell said.



The ceremony formally transitions the dining facility from the construction and turnover phase to full operational status. The new mess hall is now poised to serve service members for years to come, providing a modern and efficient space to build morale and camaraderie.