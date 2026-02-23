Iron Fist 26, Strengthening U.S. Marine and Japan Forces Combined Amphibious Capabilities

CAMP HANSEN, Japan – U.S. Marines and sailors with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit joined members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for the opening ceremony of Exercise Iron Fist 26 on Feb. 23, 2026.

Exercise Iron Fist 26 is an annual bilateral training event focused on strengthening interoperability and enhancing combined amphibious capabilities. Approximately 2,400 Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and 1,800 U.S. sailors will train alongside elements of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, including the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade.

The ceremony featured remarks from Brig. Gen. Ryan M. Hoyle, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, commanding general of the JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade.

"Our fidelity to our Japanese allies is an ironclad combat pact," Hoyle said. "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder, an unbreakable wall against any who would challenge the stability of this region."

Training during Iron Fist 26 will feature bilateral planning to improve preparedness through real-world amphibious training. The nearly three-week exercise also focuses on advanced marksmanship, amphibious reconnaissance, fire and maneuver assaults, bilateral logistics and medical support, and fire support operations such as mortars, artillery and close-air support.

A key training event is a bilateral amphibious operation on Mar. 2 in Tanegashima, which media are invited to observe.

As a forward-deployed and scalable headquarters within III Marine Expeditionary Force, the 3rd MEB remains prepared to fight alongside joint, bilateral and multinational forces throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Its forward-deployed posture and frequent collaboration with allied and partner nations make it a critical asset for regional stability and rapid response.