The Four Chaplains: A foundation of spiritual fitness Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — On the night of Feb. 3, 1943, 672 Soldiers lost their lives when their ship, U.S. Army Transport Dorchester, was struck by a German U-boat while crossing the Atlantic. There were many such tragedies during the Second World War; this was the reality of traversing “torpedo alley.” This particular event, though, stands out among the rest for the actions of the four chaplains on board.



U.S. Army first lieutenants George Fox, Alexander Goode, John Washington, and Clark Poling came from different backgrounds and religious traditions, but on that day, they acted with the same conviction. Survivors describe how they remained calm in the midst of the chaos, providing spiritual guidance to the Soldiers and helping the wounded to find lifeboats. When there were no more life jackets to go around, the four chaplains offered up their own. As the ship disappeared under the water, the four chaplains were seen together, arm in arm, huddled in prayer.



Every year on the anniversary of the sinking, ceremonies and prayer services are held throughout the military to honor the legacy and sacrifice of the Four Chaplains. For members of the Chaplain Corps though, their story is more than just an annual reminder.



“The story of the Four Chaplains is an epically rare example of self-sacrifice and honor,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Angela Fahey-Lenling, 673d Air Base Wing chaplain. “Even in the middle of chaos and fear, they chose to bless and care for others instead of focusing on their own survival. Their selfless service in the face of death is deeply humbling, calling each of us to look beyond ourselves and choose compassion, courage, and love for others.”



According to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bradley Whitehouse, 673d ABW Religious Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, the story of the Four Chaplains is a constant source of inspiration and a perfect encapsulation of what the career field is all about.



“The Chaplain Corps is a calling,” said Whitehouse. “Typically that’s a religious or spiritual calling, and that’s in addition to the call to serve we all answered as military members. Part of that calling includes a sacrifice and anyone who becomes a chaplain recognizes that they would make that same choice. If the ship was going down, they would give up their seats [on the lifeboat].”



Not long after the sinking of the Dorchester, there were public calls to award the Four Chaplains prestigious Medals of Honor. However, chaplains are not eligible for that distinction because it requires engaging in combat with the enemy; chaplains are noncombatants. To properly honor their sacrifice, congress created the Four Chaplains Medal for extraordinary heroism. Each of the four were awarded the prize posthumously in 1961. Their actions were so exceptional that, in the 65 years since then, no one else has ever received the medal.



Today, the U.S. Air Force continues to celebrate those who embody the virtues of Fox, Poling, Washington and Goode with the Spirit of the Four Chaplains Award.



“The Spirit of the Four Chaplains Award recognizes members who exemplify selfless service and help sustain spiritual health in the units,” said Whitehouse. “This can be for anybody on base who meets those criteria. Religious affairs Airmen and chaplains aren’t even eligible.”



For members of religious support teams, stories like that of the Four Chaplains help to define the “why” of service and strengthen their spiritual foundations. Having a strong spiritual foundation is vital to the role of chaplains and religious affairs Airmen because of their responsibility for the spiritual fitness of the force. This responsibility was further defined by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Chief of Chaplains, during the Chaplain Corps summit in August of last year.



“As our Airmen and Guardians deliver air and space power advantage to the joint force, the Chaplain Corps at home and abroad ensures that warfighters are spiritually fit and ready to thrive across the spectrum of military operations — from competition before the fight, during the fight, after the fight and beyond their time in uniform,” said Davis.