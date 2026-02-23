Courtesy Photo | Allies and partners gather for a group photo after the Brave Band 2026 Exercise. The...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Allies and partners gather for a group photo after the Brave Band 2026 Exercise. The Lithuanian, Polish, Ukrainian Brigade (LITPOLUKRBRIG) conducted Exercise Brave Band 2026 from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6, an annual battle staff training event designed to enhance the brigade headquarters’ ability to plan, synchronize, and execute multinational operations in a complex operational environment. The exercise included service members from the Illinois National Guard, the Pennsylvania Guard National Guard and the California National Guard. Through the State Partnership Program, the Illinois National Guard is partnered with Poland, the Pennsylvania National Guard is partnered with Lithuania, and the California National Guard is partnered with Ukraine. (Courtesy photo.) see less | View Image Page

BRAVE BAND 2026 STRENGTHENS MULTINATIONAL READINESS AS U.S. NATIONAL GUARD MARKS 11 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP

The Lithuanian, Polish, Ukrainian Brigade (LITPOLUKRBRIG) conducted Exercise Brave Band 2026 from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6, an annual battle staff training event designed to enhance the brigade headquarters’ ability to plan, synchronize, and execute multinational operations in a complex operational environment.

This year’s exercise also marked 11 consecutive years of participation by the National Guard, with mentors from the Illinois, Pennsylvania, and California National Guard continuing a long-standing partnership aimed at strengthening multinational headquarters effectiveness. Through the State Partnership Program, the Illinois National Guard is partnered with Poland, the Pennsylvania National Guard is partnered with Lithuania, and the California National Guard is partnered with Ukraine.

“Experience in working with the brigade was enlightening to see how universal military concepts are incorporated amongst the various nations,” said California National Guard Sgt. Timothy Davis, GIS Coordinator and Intel Analyst. “Brave Band 26 was a fantastic opportunity to train and learn with our partners.”

Brave Band 2026 focused on staff integration, operational planning, and mission command across the brigade headquarters, reinforcing interoperability among Lithuanian, Polish, and Ukrainian personnel while incorporating lessons learned from contemporary operations.

“It was great to be back in Poland training with our partners in the LITPOLUKR brigade. Every visit reaffirms how much progress we’ve made together and how much potential still lies ahead,” said Lt. Col. Paul McConkey, Illinois National Guard Selective Service Officer and Maneuver Lead for the exercise.

Illinois National Guard Col. Tim Newman, the Strategic Plans and International Affairs Officer (J5), has trained with the LITPOLUKRBRIG four times, “This exercise continues to demonstrate the strength of the National Guard State Partnership Program as it builds multinational partnership security and capacity. It truly emulates the LITPOLUKR Brigades motto, ‘United for Peace.’”