Fort Leavenworth military policeman sentenced to prison for multiple crimes to include domestic violence, sexual assault

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – An Army military policeman working as a corrections specialist assigned to the United States Disciplinary Barracks was convicted of multiple crimes to include rape, sexual assault and domestic violence during his court-martial Feb. 17 through 19 at the Fort Leavenworth Courtroom.



Pfc. J Quan M. Fields, 23, offered a mixed plea to the military judge where he pleaded guilty to some of the crimes prosecutors charged him with, specifically one specification of sexual assault, one specification of domestic violence, one specification of communicating a threat and one specification of violating a military protection order.



Per the terms of the plea agreement, the government dismissed one specification of domestic violence and one specification of violating of a military protection order.



Fields pleaded not guilty to one specification of rape and one specification of communicating a threat. Contrary to his plea, the military judge found him guilty of these crimes and sentenced him to 13 years in prison, reduction in rank to E1 and a dishonorable discharge.



On Dec. 29, 2024, Fields told his wife, a fellow service member, that he was going to kill her. Less than two weeks later, he grabbed her by the neck during a fight at their home on Fort Leavenworth. She was pregnant at the time of this incident.



His wife reported the assault to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and an investigation was initiated. A military protective order was issued which he continuously violated until placed into pretrial confinement on April 28, 2025.



While this crime was under investigation, in April 2025 Army CID agents conducted a canvas interview of female Soldiers in the Army Corrections Command on a separate case. These canvas interviews resulted in another victim, also a service member, reporting she was raped by Fields in October 2024.



The investigation revealed that in October 2024, a party with several members of the United States Disciplinary Barracks took place at Fields’ home on post. After a fight broke out between Fields and another service member, he drove the victim home to the barracks less than a mile away. After arriving at the barracks, he parked his vehicle, pulled her by the hair back into the car and raped her. Fields threatened to kill her if she told anyone and then drove himself home.



During a subsequent interview with Fields’ wife, it was revealed that another possible sexual crime was committed against a third victim – a civilian. Army CID agents went to her place of employment and conducted an interview where she detailed a sexual assault that occurred in December 2024 at her home in Leavenworth, Kan. That evening Fields was at a bar in Leavenworth where he met the victim. After spending some time together at the bar, Fields and the victim went back to her house where he sexually assaulted her.



“This case reinforces that the military justice system impacts not only uniformed service members, but the communities and country we serve,” said Maj. Jonathan Mathis, prosecutor, Fourth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “Army CID played an integral role in building rapport and trust with not only the civilian victim but also the local police department. That trust was extended to the prosecution team as we pursued justice for not only her, but for every victim and member of the broader community impacted by the accused’s crimes.”



“The Military Police Corps is trusted to uphold and enforce the law. The crimes committed by Pfc. Fields violated the trust placed in him as a 31E, corrections specialist,” said Capt. Angelique Margve, prosecutor, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Fort Leavenworth. “These crimes harmed multiple communities and this sentence reinforces the Army’s dedication to accountability for violations of its time-honored standards which sustain community trust.”



“Pfc. Fields actions represent a profound betrayal of the trust placed in him as a service member and a corrections specialist,” said Special Agent in Charge Derek Tilton, Army CID’s Central Field Office. “This conviction was made possible through the strength of our partnerships with local law enforcement and prosecutors, as well as the unwavering trust and confidence the victims placed in our Special Agents.”



Fields will serve his confinement at the Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar, San Diego, Calif. Upon release from prison he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Fort Leavenworth Resident Unit and the Leavenworth Police Department.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID

