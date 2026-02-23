Division commander’s visit highlights people, partnerships in mission delivery

Photo By Noe Gonzalez | CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Feb. 20, 2026) – Ryan Cleary (right), a civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, briefs Col. Herlihy (second from left), commander of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, on the installation and welding progress of the miter gates at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Feb. 20, 2026. Looking on are Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique (left), Nashville District commander, and Bob Winters (second from right), a project manager for the lock. see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(Feb. 24, 2026) – To truly understand the challenges of modernizing America’s inland waterways, you have to walk the ground and talk to the people who make it happen every day. That’s exactly what Col. Daniel J. Herlihy, commander of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, did during a visit last week to two of the Nashville District's most complex and critical projects.

The colonel, who assumed command of the division Aug. 13, 2025, oversees seven districts across 17 states. He visited the Nashville District Feb.18-20 to get a firsthand look at major infrastructure projects and meet the teams making them happen. His tour focused on people and operations, with stops at Center Hill Dam in Lancaster, Tennessee, and Chickamauga Lock in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“You can’t understand it until you walk on the ground and talk to the people and really get a firsthand view of the challenges and opportunity we have,” Herlihy said. “So, this is absolutely critical, it is something that I enjoy just getting that opportunity to see our folks.”

Herlihy toured Center Hill Dam on the Caney Fork River Feb. 19, where a significant spillway gate replacement project is underway. Onsite, project leaders briefed him on the history that necessitated the replacement of the dam's eight massive spillway gates. Officials explained that during the wettest season on record in 2019, the lake rose to nearly 80% of its flood control capacity, placing immense pressure on the original 1948 gates. The gates, which have exceeded their design life, urgently needed replacement.

Greg Bishop, Nashville District project manager, summarized the mission for Herlihy.

“Some of the structural members of some of the gates had deformed perhaps due to age. The project will replace all eight spillway gates so that we can ensure the safety of the public downstream for years to come,” Bishop said. The new, heavier gates require modernizing the original lifting equipment. Project leaders detailed to Herlihy how the unique collaborative dynamic with contractor American Bridge Company has been crucial. By also holding the contract for a similar project at Wolf Creek Dam in Jamestown, Kentucky, lessons learned are transferred in real-time, enhancing efficiency and safety. This collaboration is reinforced by a good communication structure, including monthly leadership meetings and weekly progress meetings.

Speaking with Herlihy about the partnership, Josh Munzek, project manager for American Bridge Company, said, “We are ahead of schedule and constant communication is great. It’s been really relieving to have that communication, knowing that everybody’s looking towards one goal of completing the project safely and on time.” Herlihy’s tour concluded Feb. 20 at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project in Chattanooga. There, he received an in-depth tour of the operations being used to address the "concrete growth." an alkali-aggregate reaction, that threatens the original 1940s-era lock. The new 110-by-600-foot lock is a mega-project that will dramatically improve efficiency on the Tennessee River, reducing commercial transit times by an estimated 80% and increasing capacity nine-fold.

During the visit, Tom Hale, operations manager for the Tennessee River, highlighted the strong, historic partnership between USACE and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“From 1925 until 1933 the USACE Nashville District operated Wilson Dam and Lock on the Tennessee River in Florence, Alabama. In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established TVA, but the Corps of Engineers maintained responsibility for the navigation mission,” Hale explained. “TVA is the owner of the locks, but USACE is a very proud partner… a very strong and effective relationship.”

Hale further detailed the immense economic impact of the waterway for Herlihy, noting the 10 navigation locks on the river provide more than 500 miles of navigation.

“On an annual basis, over 40 million tons of commodities will pass through these locks,” Hale said. “It is not just about moving products through the river. It is about empowering the economies and improving lives up and down this Tennessee River.”

Throughout his visit, Herlihy emphasized that the strength of the Corps lies in its people. His sentiment was echoed by Nashville District leadership.

Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, Nashville District commander, said, “The ability to get our senior leaders down to talk with our subject matter experts gives us confidence in their abilities and capabilities that we have the right people.”

The opportunity to see these projects up close and speak with the project managers, engineers and contractors is crucial in Herlihy’s understanding of the complexities and challenges.

“The key takeaways are the quality of the people that we have on the Nashville team working to getting the engineering right and deliver solutions for our nation,” he said.

The colonel recognized multiple team members throughout his visit, presenting them with division coins for their noteworthy contributions. These individuals, nominated by their supervisors, were honored for their commitment to excellence and teamwork.

As for his own priorities, Herlihy kept his message simple and direct. “My priorities are to continue to deliver, and to take care of each other. If we do those two things, we’re winning.”