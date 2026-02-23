TSgt Utreras De Souza selected as Space Systems Command Safety NCO of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — For U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Utreras De Souza, Space Launch Delta 45 noncommissioned officer in charge of occupational safety, the mission is simple:



“Make sure everybody gets home safe.”



That mindset earned him recognition as Space Systems Command’s Safety NCO of the Year — an accomplishment that reflects not only individual excellence, but the measurable impact of a proactive safety culture across the installation.



At SLD 45, occupational safety is responsible for inspecting facilities, overseeing safety programs, conducting mishap investigations, and serving as the liaison between the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the installation. The team ensures both Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station facilities remain compliant and hazard-free.



While launch safety falls under a separate specialty, occupational safety plays a critical role in protecting the infrastructure and personnel supporting the mission.



“We inspect facilities, review programs, and make sure people are provided the proper PPE — and that it’s functional,” he explained. “If supervisors are struggling to get something fixed, we help assign risk assessments and push it forward. The goal is prevention.”



One of the biggest misconceptions about safety, Utreras De Souza noted, is that safety personnel are viewed as inspectors looking to catch mistakes.



“A lot of people confuse us with QA,” he said. “They see safety and stop working or start hiding.”



He believes a healthy safety culture looks very different.



“When units see safety and say, ‘Hey, we have this problem, can you help?’ that’s what we want,” he said. “Bring us the issues. Let’s find solutions together.”



He credits SLD 45’s leadership for fostering a proactive environment where commanders remain engaged in their safety programs. Rather than waiting for incidents to occur, units across the installation have demonstrated strong preventive practices.



“Some places say, ‘Nothing’s happened yet, so why should we worry?’” he said. “But that’s usually just luck. You stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.”



In 2025, the safety office faced significant manning challenges during a government shutdown. At one point, the eight-person team was reduced to two.



“We had to prioritize what truly mattered,” he said. “You can’t fit eight people’s workload into two. So we focused on what directly impacted safety and compliance.”



The experience reinforced a leadership philosophy he has carried since earlier assignments: eliminate inefficiencies and focus on what regulations actually require.



“Sometimes we create extra processes or forms that aren’t required. If an email satisfies the requirement, why build something more complicated?” he said.



By aligning operations with updated Air Force Instructions and trimming unnecessary administrative burdens, Utreras De Souza helped streamline workflows while maintaining inspection excellence.



The result: improved efficiency without sacrificing oversight.



While building a culture of prevention at SLD 45, Utreras De Souza has quietly been pursuing another goal — becoming an Air Force pilot.



Since enlisting in 2016, he has worked toward commissioning, earning his degree through Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and applying for Officer Training School multiple times. After several rejections, leadership support and family encouragement pushed him to apply again.



He was selected.



“It’s been my dream since I joined,” he said.



The achievement came during a deeply personal season. Shortly after his selection, his father’s battle with cancer worsened. His father passed away in November.



Looking back, Utreras De Souza reflects on the timing with perspective and gratitude.



“My mom told me to apply,” he said. “She said my father wouldn’t want me to wait on my dreams.”



Now, as he prepares for the next chapter of his career, he carries forward both a mission and a legacy, protecting others while pursuing excellence.



At its core, occupational safety is not about inspections or paperwork.



It’s about people.



And thanks to leaders like Utreras De Souza, the men and women supporting the nation’s launch mission can focus on theirs, confident someone is focused on getting them home safely.