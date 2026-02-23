(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor from Kennewick Recognized as Military Instructor of the Year

    NETC Military Instructor of the Year Awards 2025 Portraits

    Photo By Austen McClain | Damage Controlman 1st Class Anna Dickin, an instructor assigned to Engineering...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Story by Ensign Thomas Kane 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Damage Controlman 1st Class Anna Dickin, a Kennewick, WA native, accepted the 2025 Mid-Grade Enlisted Military Instructor of the Year award on Feb. 19 for her work as a U.S. Navy instructor assigned to Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) Engineering Learning Site (ELS) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

    Dickin was selected by Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) as a top instructor among nearly 7,500 other accomplished individuals serving across the domain, from Navy Boot Camp through the Navy’s advanced training centers and schoolhouses. Dickin received the award at the instructor of the year ceremony Feb. 19 where Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of NETC, spoke on her achievements as a military instructor.

    “Our Mid-Grade Instructor of the Year, DC1 Anna Dickin, applies her relentless drive to elevate and motivate everyone around her,” said Huffman. “Whether mentoring Sailors as a firefighting instructor or training for her next marathon, she brings discipline and resilience to every challenge.”

    Dickin has various career accomplishments as a Junior Sailor and as an instructor. Previously, Dickin has been named Instructor of the Year at SWSC ELS Pearl Harbor, further showing her passion to channel her success into the future of the fleet. She expresses her pride in this accomplishment by saying “... nothing is more rewarding than knowing the Sailors I mentored are now better equipped to succeed in the fleet because of the standards I helped them set.”

    NETC, headquartered at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, is the largest shore command in the U.S. Navy. NETC leads the Navy’s “Street to Fleet” process – recruiting America’s sons and daughters and transforming them through world-class training into highly skilled, battle-ready warfighters. More than 87 percent of new Sailors flow through NETC’s schoolhouses and learning centers once they graduate boot camp – and on any given day, NETC is training 33,000 Sailors at its 251 training sites.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 14:00
    Story ID: 558747
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor from Kennewick Recognized as Military Instructor of the Year, by ENS Thomas Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NETC Military Instructor of the Year Awards 2025 Portraits
    NETC’s MIOY 2025 Awards Ceremony
    NETC’s MIOY 2025 Awards Ceremony
    NETC’s MIOY 2025 Awards Ceremony
    The 2025 MIOY Awardees Tour the National Naval Aviation Museum and the National Flight Academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kennewick
    mioy
    wash
    netc
    military-instructor-of-the-year
    2025-military-instructor-of-the-year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version