Children’s dental health awareness: Walter Reed focuses on the continuity of care

Photo By Bernard Little | Dentists and staff members of Walter Reed’s Pediatric Dental Department and the Navy Medicine Professional Development Center provide Military Health System beneficiaries information concerning proper dental care during an open house at Walter Reed’s Pediatric Dental Department on Feb. 6 in observance of Children’s Dental Health Month. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little Walter Reed Hospital Communications

“It’s Not Just Care, It’s Family” focuses on drawing awareness to the continuity of care service members and their families receive when they come to Walter Reed, and this care includes children’s oral health to enhance troop readiness.

With this in mind, Walter Reed’s Pediatric Dental Department and Navy Medicine Professional Development Center hosted an open house Feb. 6 at the hospital’s outpatient pediatrics dental clinics, offering visitors information about good oral practices and providing walk-in check-ups to the medical center’s young beneficiaries.

Ready families equal ready service members, and by addressing the health needs of family members, Walter Reed increases readiness by strengthening the skillset of its providers while decreasing concerns troops may have about the health of their families, especially when they are deployed.

“Healthy families reduce stress on active-duty personnel, especially when they are deployed, allowing them to focus on missions without distraction, and early dental intervention ensures children develop long-term healthy habits,” state Military Health System (MHS) officials. This was the focus of the recent open house at Walter Reed’s Pediatric Dental Department.

“We recommend all children have a dental home for comprehensive dental care and referrals,” said Dr. Clayton Cheung, staff pediatric dentist in the hospital dental department. “Prevention of cavities reduces the amount of time missed from school and work, allows kids to be kids without dental pain, and allows service members and their families a chance to focus on their families and the mission.”

Cheung and his colleague explained to visitors at the event the importance of good oral hygiene. They shared that teeth are important for proper chewing, nutrition intake, and speech development, helping to establish self-assurance and confidence. In addition, baby teeth serve as space savers for permanent teeth and help guide them into their proper alignment, which is why proper care of children’s teeth should begin early. Also, good oral hygiene can positively impact the entire body.

Care of a child’s teeth should begin with an expectant mother having a healthy diet, lifestyle, and maintaining regular appointments with her dentist and physician. Then, even before the child’s first tooth erupts, parents should wipe the child’s gums with a clean, soft, wet cloth after feedings or at least twice a day.

Dentists recommend to start brushing with a smear of fluoridated toothpaste as soon as the first tooth erupts.

But poor eating habits can quickly turn healthy teeth into cavities.

“Any foods and drinks that are high in sugar and have a consistency that leads the food to stick to the teeth can increase the chance of cavities, Cheung explained. “A piece of chocolate would not be as cavity causing as a similar piece of sticky chewy candy because it would not be in the mouth as long. Also sipping a sugary beverage keeps the mouth in the danger zone because there will not be enough time for your protective saliva to counter the effect of any acids attacking the teeth.

“For a child with all their teeth (20) they should brush for two minutes twice a day under adult supervision,” Cheung continued. “Adults should always check to make sure the brushing was effective.”

Cheung said parents should let their children brush their own teeth starting around 6 years old and flossing at about 9, “when they can tie their shoes.” Flossing should only begin once the child’s teeth begin to touch.

He added children should also be seen by a dentist twice a year or more frequently if there are dental concerns. He said dentists sadly see children who are 2 or 3 years old with cavities because of juice, soda, or constant milk consumption.

A big part of Cheung and his team’s work at Walter Reed is about diet and the impact it has on a child’s teeth and overall health, he said. They say that fresh fruits and vegetables are good but not sugary juices, and fluoridated water has reduced cavity prevalence over the years as well.

They also recommend that parents limit children’s consumption of foods that can get stuck in the grooves and pits of their teeth for long periods, such as chips, candy and cookies. Also, fresh fruits and vegetables increase saliva flow, which can help wash away food particles.

A child’s first dental visit is recommended by 12 months of age, or within 6 months of the first tooth coming in, said dentists. Also, if it’s been more than six months since your child has seen a dentist, schedule an appointment as soon as possible. In addition, replace your child’s toothbrush every three to four months.

For more information about pediatric dentistry at Walter Reed, visit walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Dental/Hospital-Dentistry, or to make an appointment call (301) 400-2060.