First-person view unmanned aircraft systems: Sensor to decision maker

Photo By Spc. Rebeca Soria | U.S. Army Sgt. Gustavo Avila, an unmanned aircraft system operator with the Multi-Function Reconnaissance Troop, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pilots a drone for a live-fire training exercise during Spartan Focus at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 28, 2026. By using drone technology, the Army has the capabilities to see the enemy without endangering the lives of Soldiers and giving them the opportunity to decide on the best course of action. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Rebeca Soria | U.S. Army Sgt. Gustavo Avila, an unmanned aircraft system operator with the...... read more read more

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) is revolutionizing how ground forces employ unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) through specialized UAS operators with 6th Squadron (6th Sqn.), 8th Cavalry Regiment (8th Cav. Regt.), 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2nd ABCT), 3rd ID, which officials say is critical to winning on the modern battlefield.

The Soldiers within the 2nd ABCT have fundamentally changed how drones are used at the brigade level by spreading the technology across the entire force and establishing a hub for testing innovative capabilities, according to Capt. William Langley, a company commander assigned to 6th Sqn., 8th Cav. Regt.

“UAS is important on the modern battlefield today, because it is a very fast-paced battlefield, and the faster you can receive information and sense the enemy, the faster you can react, and whoever reacts first wins,” Langley said.

The unit combines electronic warfare, UAS and launch effects platoons—a reorganization that provides tactical advantages on the battlefield. Soldiers are experimenting with various payloads on drones, including electronic warfare sensors and advanced capabilities for operational missions.

1st Lt. Declan McKeown, the UAS platoon leader, said his company aims to improve operational effectiveness by using its platoons to gather intelligence and respond to threats faster than traditional methods allow.

“The enemy wants to find us first, so it’s a competition between the enemy and us to utilize our systems to be able to sense, track and maintain tactical advantage,” McKeown said.

The innovation comes as the 3rd ID participates in the Army’s Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 initiative, which accelerates how combat formations test and adopt new technologies. The division has been designated as a TiC 2.0 unit, positioning it at the forefront of procurement and experimentation with different platforms.

“Innovation is necessary for the 3rd ID to be successful, because, as we have seen in recent conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and other places around the world, the way we fight battles is changing at a rapid pace, and we must continue to modernize to maintain our readiness for future operations,” Langley said.

Recent training at Fort Stewart during Spartan Focus 2026 featured Soldiers with the 6th Sqn., 8th Cav. Regt. conducting UAS training with C100 Medium Range Reconnaissance systems configured with 3D-printed training rounds. The exercise incorporated lessons learned from Ukraine, where low-cost quadcopter drones have been employed extensively in recent conflicts.

The division’s approach has significantly improved the decision-making cycle, allowing forces to gather and process intelligence much faster than previous methods. McKeown emphasized the importance of maintaining situational awareness.

“Whoever sees the enemy first can react first, and can respond more effectively, which leads to operational success,” McKeown said.

Soldiers continue to experiment with electronic warfare payloads on medium-range reconnaissance systems and test various configurations on first-person view drones to determine system limitations and capabilities. The ongoing innovation includes stressing equipment through rigorous training to understand what works best for operational units.

The division’s 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade has also integrated unmanned systems manufacturing capabilities, training Soldiers on Expeditionary Manufacturing Cells that enable rapid 3D printing of drone components in the field. Soldiers printed more than 90 unique components in hours rather than waiting weeks for ordered parts.

Langley said being part of the 3rd ID during this transformative period presents unique opportunities.

“This is an exciting time to be part of this unit, and it’s a great time to test our new capabilities and to really release the creativity of Soldiers at every level,” Langley said.