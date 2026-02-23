Fort Bliss Army sergeant sentenced to 40 years in prison for child sex abuse crimes

FORT BLISS, Texas – Army Sgt. Chad A. Jones, 35, pleaded guilty to multiple child sexual abuse crimes during his court-martial Feb. 17 – 18 at the Col. Hubert E. Miller Courtroom, Fort Bliss.



Jones, an allied trade specialist assigned to 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, specifically pleaded guilty to 50 specifications of sexual abuse of a child, one specification of sexual assault of a child, and one specification of indecent communication with a child. There are three adolescent victims in this case.



The military judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison, reduction in rank to E-1 and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.



Jones abused the first victim starting in February 2021, and the abuse continued through February 2025. The victim was sexually abused when Jones was stationed at Fort Carson, Colo., and Fort Bliss. When he was away for training or deployed, sexual abuse through indecent communication occurred when Jones sent messages through WhatsApp.



Jones victimized the other two minors through online interactions, one victim in June 2024 and the other victim in November 2025. He gained the victims’ trust by initially acting as a role model or confidant. Once he gained their trust, Jones then requested sexual images or asked sexual questions.



The second victim reported his actions to authorities and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation. While the first victim was being interviewed by Army CID agents, she disclosed the incidents of sexual assault and sexual abuse.



In addition to interviewing all three victims, agents obtained evidence such as recordings, photos and messages extracted through phones belonging to Jones and the victims.



Through a designee, one victim provided a victim impact statement during the court-martial.



“Every crime victim has their own healing journey; no two walks are the same. Where that journey begins and ends is an individualized question that only these crime victims can answer,” said Capt. Christopher Deisenroth, lead prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “While the conviction and sentencing of Sgt. Jones cannot repair the damage caused by years of sexual abuse, abuse of power, and betrayal, we hope that they are steps in the right direction and enable these victims to begin their individualized healing journeys. In the end, justice was only possible in this case because of the unparallelled bravery of three young girls who stepped forward.”



Capt. Fox Y. Whitworth, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army OSTC, told the court during sentencing that Sgt. Jones “knew he was trespassing upon a child’s innocence” and that the accused “not only defiled and perverted the family bond, he gloried in doing so.”



“Sgt. Jones cultivated the trust of his victims, preying on their innocence, so he could exploit it,” said Special Agent in Charge Olga Morales, Army CID’s Southwest Field Office. “He has irreparably damaged these children’s sense of safety, wounds of distrust that will take their lifetimes to heal, this outcome is fitting.”



Jones will service his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Southwest Field Office and prosecuted by Deisenroth, Whitworth, and Capt. Jordan Wellington, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

