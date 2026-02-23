FRCE hosts 2nd Marine Logistics Group with eye on collaboration

Photo By Heather Wilburn | Master Gunnery Sgt. David Smith, a Marine with 2nd Marine Logistics Group (2nd MLG) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, inspects a bellows produced using additive manufacturing (commonly referred to as 3D printing) in the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Innovation Lab, located at the depot’s facilities onboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Smith and several other 2nd MLG Marines toured the lab as part of a broader Feb. 12 visit designed to familiarize the Marines with FRCE’s additive and advanced manufacturing capabilities. (Photo by Heather Wilburn, Fleet Readiness Center East) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Marines from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group (2nd MLG) learned more about cutting-edge advanced and additive manufacturing capabilities at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) during a Feb. 12 visit to the depot.

An overview of FRCE’s capabilities and a tour of the command’s additive manufacturing spaces, cold spray booth and aircraft production lines provided the Marines with an in-depth understanding of how FRCE supports the fleet through advanced and additive manufacturing. Discussions about ways in which the two commands can work together to leverage mutual capabilities in support of the warfighter followed.

The 2nd MLG Marines’ visit to FRCE gave them an opportunity to see first-hand the way different programs within the command are integrating innovative technologies into maintenance operations, said Advanced Technology and Innovation Team Lead Randall Lewis. Lewis’ program hosted the event and oversees many of the initiatives the Marines observed during the visit, including FRCE’s polymer and metal additive manufacturing programs and the Innovation Lab, a digital maker space that supports 3D printing capabilities for employees across the depot.

“It was exciting to show the Marines what FRC East has to offer in terms of advanced manufacturing, additive manufacturing and advanced technology integration,” Lewis said. “Our command exists to serve as a readiness enabler and force multiplier for the warfighter and that’s the same mission served by our counterparts at 2nd MLG, so we have a lot in common.

“As an Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence within Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, we have a lot of cutting-edge technology we put to use in service of the fleet,” Lewis continued. “It’s great that the Marines had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the depot’s capabilities to use as a model for expanding their own program and to consider for the possibility of future collaboration and coordination with FRC East.”

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group, based at Camp Lejeune, provides tactical logistic support to II Marine Expeditionary Force and task-organized Logistics Combat Elements in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. Leaders from the group said they were impressed by the wide variety of capabilities delivered by FRCE and look forward to working with the depot to enhance warfighter support.

“Before today’s visit, I was not aware of just how many capabilities FRC East provides to the Marine Corps, the other services and the Department of War – the scale of it is pretty incredible,” said 2nd MLG Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics (G4) Col. Joel Schumacher. “This command has an incredible impact on the fleet.

“As we consider material readiness and look at advanced manufacturing as a very real capability that can enhance that readiness, our commanding general’s intent has been to build our own capabilities but also develop relationships and be part of the environment where we have allies and partners in that same pursuit,” Schumacher added. “When FRC East is just an hour’s drive from us, we should be working as partners rather than trying to reinvent the wheel and do it all on our own. This has been a phenomenal visit with phenomenal people, and we’re excited to see how collaboration can work to our mutual benefit moving forward.”

FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair,overhauland technical services provider, withmore than 4,000civilian,militaryand contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $865 million. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.