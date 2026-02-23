Leadership that Enables the Warfighter

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Participants in Fort Buchanan’s nine-month Emerging Leadership Development Program (ELDP) visited Uno Radio Group, the main conglomerate of radio stations in Puerto Rico, Feb. 19 as part of an off-site engagement designed to broaden their leadership perspective and strengthen professional competencies. see less | View Image Page

RIO PIEDRAS, Puerto Rico — Participants in Fort Buchanan’s nine-month Emerging Leadership Development Program (ELDP) visited Uno Radio Group, the main conglomerate of radio stations in Puerto Rico, Feb. 19 as part of an off-site engagement designed to broaden their leadership perspective and strengthen professional competencies.

The ELDP is focused on sharpening skills, building confidence, fostering real-world impact and expanding professional networks among installation employees — the majority of whom are civilians supporting mission readiness.

“We enable the readiness of the warfighter. We support multiple agencies. Most of our workforce are civilians. We want to teach these teammates to become better leaders. Leadership and success take different shapes and forms. We wanted to go out and see other successful organizations,” said Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commander.

The visit provided participants with the opportunity to hear directly from influential leaders in Puerto Rico’s media and legal sectors.

Attorney René “Chile” Comas shared his personal and professional journey, highlighting how leadership principles shaped his path from humble beginnings to becoming a respected legal analyst and media panelist.

“I’m from Cabo Rojo. In my family, there were fishermen. I was in the Civil Air Patrol, which taught me leadership. I studied and became a lawyer. Today, I’m a radio panelist. Don’t be afraid of anything and always learn from others. Accept good advice and be willing to accept when something can be done better,” said Comas.

Comas emphasized that leadership carries responsibility beyond personal success.

“It’s also important to pass on what you’ve learned. Otherwise, you’re not a leader. A leader is someone who inspires,” he added.

Participants also heard from Amós Morales, a well-known Puerto Rican radio personality and entrepreneur, who encouraged perseverance and resilience in leadership.

“We must make a difference wherever we go. Every day we face challenges. Problems are part of life. The decision is to face them, move forward and do the job well. Don’t give up, “said Morales.

The engagement reinforced the program’s objective of exposing emerging leaders to diverse perspectives and real-world experiences outside the installation environment. By interacting with accomplished professionals who have influenced audiences across Puerto Rico, ELDP participants gained insight into communication, adaptability and the importance of continuous self-improvement.

Through initiatives like the Emerging Leadership Development Program, Fort Buchanan continues investing in the growth of its workforce — strengthening its ability to enable warfighter readiness and support mission partners across Puerto Rico and beyond.