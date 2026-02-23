AFRICOM Tech Expo connects innovators with mission-critical needs

Photo By Jason Johnston | AFRICOM senior leadership listen to a exhibitor during a tour of the Tech Expo on Kelley Barracks Feb. 24, 2026. see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany – The Kelley Barracks fitness center transformed into a hub of innovation as U.S. Africa Command personnel connected with technology experts at the AFRICOM Tech Expo, Feb. 24, 2026.

The event fostered direct collaboration between industry partners and the warfighters and support staff who rely on technology in the field, matching the command’s unique operational challenges with cutting-edge solutions.

"The goal of this event is to bridge the gap between industry innovation and the unique challenges our personnel face every day," said Eric Duncan, International Programs Coordinator at U.S. Africa Command. "It's a crucial opportunity to have direct, face-to-face conversations about the technologies that can enhance our mission and better support our partners across the continent."

On the exhibit floor, dozens of companies showcased current and future capabilities relevant to the African continent. The format gave AFRICOM personnel the chance to engage directly with new tools while providing industry representatives with invaluable, direct feedback from the end-users whose demanding requirements drive the next wave of innovation.

Ultimately, the expo serves a critical goal: to shorten the time it takes to get real capabilities into the hands of the warfighter. This ensures the command remains at the forefront of technological readiness in support of its diplomatic and security cooperation efforts.