Strengthening East Flank: U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct Unified Partners 26-2 in Lithuania

PABRADE, Lithuania – More than 150 U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, partnered with the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union, the Lithuanian Armed Forces Griffin Brigade, and Norwegian Soldiers to conduct Unified Partners 26-2, Feb. 18-22, 2026, at General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area, Parbrade, Lithuania. The collaboration of forces demonstrated its capability to defend NATO's eastern flank. “The concept for Unified Partners was born out of a desire to showcase the interoperability between U.S. forces and all of our NATO allies here in Lithuania while also serving to enhance the capabilities of our Unified Action Partners,” said Cpt. Jared Berken, Team Chief, Civil Affairs Team 0722, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion. “Last month saw medical and tactical training at the Platoon level while this month's evolution grew to a full-scale mounted Company Field Training Exercise.” Norwegian Soldiers maneuvered with Leopard Main Battle Tanks during operations while Charlie Company operated M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. The Rifleman Union supported the training with unmanned aerial support during the exercise. Also, 1-12 Cav, 19th Special Forces Group, Civil Affairs Team 0722, and the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union conducted medical and close quarters battle training. U.S. Army 1st Lt. Garen Cross, assigned to 1st Brigade, 12 Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discussed what he has personally gained from the training. “Personally, this event has heightened my intention to serve with a passion and meaning at a level similar to that of the Lithuanian Rifleman Union." Cross. “Seeing so many men and women dedicated to working towards the same cause - without being paid - shows a level of unity and shared values I have never seen before. I think my platoon and company share a similar sentiment.” The 1-12th Cav, 19th Special Forces Group, Civil Affairs Team 0722, 2-82nd Field Artillery Battalion, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, and the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union conducted a full-scale field training exercise featuring an operation to seize a complex objective on the final day of training. Berken expressed how working alongside the many different NATO partners and elements throughout the exercise strengths the defense and partnership in this region. “Working with our partner forces affords us the opportunity to exchange best practices and share valuable experience,” said Berken. "This exercise showed that we all have valuable capabilities to bring to the fight and that we can learn from each other.” Unified Partners 26-2 marked a monumental step in strengthening interoperability among highly motivated U.S. and NATO forces, building trust through shared experiences and teamwork. Working together provides opportunities to conduct joint training and strengthens our confidence in the abilities of all Unified Action Partners on NATO’s eastern flank.