Exercise BEVSENT 26-2: Wolf Pack reinforces ATSO capabilities

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — The 8th Fighter Wing sharpened combined readiness and enhanced its defensive posture while squadrons experienced 24-hour operations during exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10-13, 2026.

BEVSENT 26-2 is a recurring combat readiness exercise to test the ability of the Wolf Pack to survive, operate, and defend the base in a simulated, contested environment.

This iteration of BEVSENT focused on base defense, challenging participants with scenarios that featured infiltration, sabotage, non-conventional drone operations, and ground attacks by opposing forces. To counter this, defensive measures such as the general arming of all personnel and the use of ready reserve forces bolstered the 8th Security Forces Squadron’s fire teams.

Prior to exercise kick off, the 8th FW Inspector General office and the 8th SFS held a road-to-war brief to lay the groundwork of how to integrate with defending forces. The brief included refresher training in weapon efficiency and handling, maneuvers, and manning defensive fighting positions.

“When GENARM happens and the defense force commander activates the RRF, there is nothing else that matters other than defending the base,” explained U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jacob Duresky, 8th SFS assistant operations security officer. “It is no longer defenders and non-defenders; it becomes everybody on base is a defender.”

Using techniques like GENARM and RRF gave the Wolf Pack the opportunity to strive to reach another level of being mission ready with the mentality that no matter what job, position or title, every Airman at Kunsan is responsible for their ability to defend themselves, defend others and defend assets.

“It was a unique experience,” said Senior Airman Caleb Thompson, 8th Comptroller Squadron cashier. “I’m not usually in situations that require me to man a DFP or use a weapon. I learned how to call over the radio with correct terminology, hold my weapon for long periods of time, and how to sweep for enemies.”

Frequent repetition under high-pressure situations ensures every member of the pack knows their role, trusts their team and can execute the mission without hesitation. This exercise showed faster execution, tighter coordination, and accountability across the board coupled with a reduction of friction points, an improved command and control and elevated the sense of urgency.

“It’s about progression and getting better for the future each and every time,” stated U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan “Sheriff” Kiggins, 8th SFS commander. “We need to recognize that no matter where we are in the world, we need to be capable of defending our location and we can also bring the fight to the enemy. We are all responsible to be ready and stay ready.”