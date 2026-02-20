Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

CHUK SAMET, Thailand – Task Force (TF) Ashland, a forward-deployed force of U.S. Marines and Sailors aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), arrived in the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 22, to join approximately 8,000 service members from 30 nations for the 45th iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold, which runs from Feb. 24 to March 6, 2026.

Co-sponsored by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Cobra Gold is the largest joint military exercise in mainland Asia. It brings together a robust multinational force to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. This year, full participating nations include, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and the U.S.

“We are honored to arrive in the Kingdom of Thailand and participate in Cobra Gold alongside our Royal Thai Navy counterparts and multinational partners,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Adam Peeples, commanding officer of Ashland. “Cobra Gold provides a vital opportunity to strengthen interoperability, reinforce longstanding relationships, and demonstrate our shared commitment to the Indo-Pacific. The Sailors and Marines of Task Force Ashland are proud to train side by side with our allies and partners in support of the regional security and stability.”

TF Ashland’s participation demonstrates a flexible and adaptive model of naval expeditionary presence. The force is composed of approximately 200 Marines and Sailors from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, and Combat Logistics Regiment 17, operating alongside the nearly 400 Ashland Sailors. TF Ashland brings Cobra Gold 26 a purpose-built amphibious force, demonstrating a flexible and adaptive model of naval expeditionary presence that is tailored to maintain regional presence and build partner capacity.

In addition to TF Ashland’s participation, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion assigned to Task Force 75 also participated in the exercise.

"Task Force Ashland is more than a partnership; it's a statement of commitment forged in the crucible of realism," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matt Bride, the commander of troops for TF Ashland. "Here at Cobra Gold 26, we are sharpening the spear and honing the cutting edge of our combined military power. These alliances aren't just on paper — they're built on the sweat and shared determination of our Marines, Sailors, partners and allies, creating an unshakeable foundation for regional security that potential adversaries will recognize."

Throughout the exercise, TF Ashland will engage in a wide array of training events designed to enhance multilateral cooperation and readiness. Key events will include a complex amphibious assault, a dynamic combined arms live-fire exercise, and rigorous jungle warfare training. Additionally, the task force will participate in a non-combatant evacuation operation exercise; a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear subject matter expert exchange; all of which underscore the comprehensive nature of this vital multinational exercise.

This exercise is the largest of its kind in mainland Asia and stands as a concrete example of the robust strategic relationship between Thailand, the U.S., and the many other allied and partner nations involved. Cobra Gold 26 demonstrates a shared commitment to building interoperability and advancing common interests throughout the region.

TF Ashland is participating in Cobra Gold 26 as part of conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For questions regarding Cobra Gold 26, please contact Jacky Chow, Combined Joint Information Bureau, PAO Planner, at jacky.chow.ctr@army.mil or Task Force Ashland’s participation in Cobra Gold 26, please contact Capt. Brian Tuthill, 15th MEU Communication Strategy and Operations, at brian.tuthill@usmc.mil or +1 760-763-4505.