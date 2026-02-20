Integral from Day One: The DLA Energy Intern Experience

Courtesy Photo | From left, Defense Logistics Agency interns DeJon Young, Andrea Diaz-Aviles and Kerrick Beach are taking on mission-critical roles at the agency. Beach is a Pathways intern with DLA Energy pursuing a master's degree in leadership at the Jack Welch Management Institute. Diaz-Aviles is a Pathways intern pursuing a master's degree in information technology at Virginia Tech. Young is a DLA Energy Pathways intern from the University of Maryland pursuing a major in information science. see less | View Image Page

Three college interns are taking on a mission-critical role at the Defense Logistics Agency Energy.

“Our interns are integral members of the team,” said Melissa Pritchett, a career management specialist at DLA Energy. “They actively contribute to the agency's mission by engaging in projects that have a direct, real-world impact on the warfighter and national defense.”

Their work includes providing critical data analysis, helping to enhance the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace, and working to decrease the agency’s unliquidated obligations. One intern has contributed directly to mission readiness by assisting with the research and cleansing of dormant Unliquidated Obligations, ULOs.

“A ULO occurs when funds are obligated to a contract but are never fully expended, freezing that capital and preventing the account from closing. The implication for National Defense is significant: these dormant funds reduce DLA's buying power, hinder accurate financial forecasting, and can strain relationships with industry partners awaiting final payment,” Pritchett noted.

Kerrick Beach, a Pathways intern with DLA Energy for the past year, is pursuing a master's degree in leadership from the Jack Welch Management Institute. He is also a graduate of Strayer University with a bachelor's degree in acquisition and contracts.

"The ULO experience has been a great way to see one aspect of what happens with contracts that are considered dormant," Beach stated. "What I have seen has been a great way to introduce an intern to what issues can happen with a contract and how to correct the issue."

"Kerrick has been tasked with the complex, analytical process of investigating why these obligations remain open and taking the steps needed for reconciliation," Pritchett stated. "The importance of this function cannot be overstated. By resolving ULOs, Kerrick works directly to unlock capital for current warfighter priorities, improving the integrity of our strategic financial planning and ensuring our industrial partners are made whole, which is fundamental to mission success."

Andrea Diaz-Aviles, a DLA Energy Pathways intern pursuing a master's degree in information technology from Virginia Tech, has been with the agency for nearly 15 months.

"Coming from a military family, I was curious about employment with the federal government," Diaz-Aviles said. "This internship opened a path for that career. Despite having no prior federal workforce experience, I wanted to learn more about DLA and how I can integrate into the agency.”

Diaz-Aviles said her internship has been enjoyable because it allowed her to work with various DLA Energy directorates, lead projects, and build professional connections. She noted that rewarding assignments, such as serving as team leader for the Acquisition Workforce Symposium and as the lead developer for a power application, helped deepen her understanding of the DLA workforce and its industry partners.

"My experience at DLA highlights how embracing new opportunities, engaging with colleagues at all levels, and committing to continuous learning are essential for professional development," said Diaz-Aviles. "This proactive approach not only increased my adaptability and communication skills but also provided me with a deeper understanding of the agency's complexities, ultimately improving project outcomes and stakeholder relations."

DeJon Young, a University of Maryland student pursuing a major in information science, has been a Pathways intern with DLA Energy, for nearly two years.For Young, the path to a federal career began with observing the success of others he knew at DLA which inspired him to apply.

"I wanted to work with a team where I could make meaningful contributions and gain professional experience in the federal workforce, while also having the opportunity to learn at a pace that allowed me to excel," Young said.

He endorsed the Pathways program as a crucial first step for anyone starting a career in government.

"The Pathways Intern program is a great opportunity for young people to get experience in the federal government," Young stated.

Through its various intern programs—including the Pathways Internship Program, the Pathways to Career Excellence Program, the Department of Defense College Acquisition Program, and the Defense Civilian Training Corps Internship—DLA Energy infuses fresh perspectives and new skills into its workforce. These programs enhance productivity and serve as a vital pipeline for new talent.