NAVFAC Hawaii earns FY25 OCONUS FEC Best of Type Award

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii has been named the fiscal year 2025 Best of Type award winner for outside the continental United States (OCONUS) Facilities Engineering Command (FEC) category, announced in a NAVFACINST message Feb. 20 in Washington D.C.



“NAVFAC HI is recognized for the exceptional management of its public works program, demonstrating both strong fiscal stewardship and safety performance,” said Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian, NAVFAC commander. “The command earned the highest Pre-Award Performance to Plan [P2P] ratings across all NAVFAC OCONUS commands.



NAVFAC HI also distinguished itself by achieving the highest Contractor Performance Assessment Report (CPARS) completion rate in the NAVFAC enterprise through its prompt and objective evaluation of contractors. The team also stood out for its strong cyber operations capabilities.



In addition, NAVFAC Southwest (SW) was recognized as the continental United States (CONUS) FEC Best Type of Award winner. The Best of Type program recognizes the most outstanding FEC in the CONUS and OCONUS for the prior fiscal year.



The winning commands demonstrated sustained superior performance across seven functional areas of Centrally Managed Program (CMP) delivery, public works, construction, contracting and data quality, environmental, safety performance, fiscal stewardship, people recognition and workforce development.



“Congratulations to our fellow FEC in NAVFAC SW for winning the CONUS award,” said Capt. Andrew Hunt, executive officer for NAVFAC Hawaii. “A complete sweep from the Pacific area of operations.”



“It is always humbling to the commanding officer (CO) [Capt. James Sullivan, NAVFAC HI CO] and I, to witness the initiative and devoted commitment to excellence displayed by all toward the execution of our mission every day,” added Hunt.



“The initiative and devoted commitment to excellence displayed by all FECs were remarkable,” said Kilian. “This was particularly evident in their approach to innovation and problem-solving, where they actively sought opportunities to improve existing processes and develop novel solutions for emerging challenges.”



Kilian concluded with a job well done, and a Bravo Zulu to the NAVFAC FECs.



To read more stories about NAVFAC Hawaii, visit [https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NFESCH](https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NFESCH)