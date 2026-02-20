(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard leaders gather for domestic ops conference, sync emergency response plans

    Guard leaders gather for domestic ops conference, sync emergency response plans

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Travis T. Boltjes, vice director of operations, National...... read more read more

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Courtesy Story

    National Guard Bureau

    ARLINGTON, Va - Leaders from throughout the Army and Air National Guard gathered at the National Guard Professional Education Center at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, Feb. 10-12 for the National Guard Domestic Operations Conference.

    The annual event helps strengthen the Guard’s ability to respond to disasters and large-scale emergencies at home by aligning response plans, sharing emerging issues, and synchronizing strategies and efforts for the coming year.

    “The National Guard is the most capable and experienced disaster response force in the nation,” said, U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, adding that partnerships and strong relationships with state and local authorities are the keys to success.

    Discussions emphasized interoperability, rapid response capabilities, and whole-of-government coordination to ensure the Guard remains ready to protect communities at home while preparing for complex operational environments.

    Key speakers included U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Hopkins III, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Forces Command; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Burkett, director of operations and logistics with the National Guard Bureau; and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Travis T. Boltjes, vice director of operations, NGB Joint Staff.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 14:40
    Story ID: 558619
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard leaders gather for domestic ops conference, sync emergency response plans, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Guard leaders gather for domestic ops conference, sync emergency response plans
    Guard leaders gather for domestic ops conference, sync emergency response plans
    Guard leaders gather for domestic ops conference, sync emergency response plans
    Guard leaders gather for domestic ops conference, sync emergency response plans
    Guard leaders gather for domestic ops conference, sync emergency response plans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    domops, national guard, national guard professional education center, PEC,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version