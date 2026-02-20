Guard leaders gather for domestic ops conference, sync emergency response plans

ARLINGTON, Va - Leaders from throughout the Army and Air National Guard gathered at the National Guard Professional Education Center at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, Feb. 10-12 for the National Guard Domestic Operations Conference.



The annual event helps strengthen the Guard’s ability to respond to disasters and large-scale emergencies at home by aligning response plans, sharing emerging issues, and synchronizing strategies and efforts for the coming year.



“The National Guard is the most capable and experienced disaster response force in the nation,” said, U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, adding that partnerships and strong relationships with state and local authorities are the keys to success.



Discussions emphasized interoperability, rapid response capabilities, and whole-of-government coordination to ensure the Guard remains ready to protect communities at home while preparing for complex operational environments.



Key speakers included U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Hopkins III, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Forces Command; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Burkett, director of operations and logistics with the National Guard Bureau; and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Travis T. Boltjes, vice director of operations, NGB Joint Staff.

