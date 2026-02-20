U.S. Navy Fleet Marine Force receives Purple Heart for his sacrifice and service during service

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico A former U.S. Navy Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Corpsman Rey Jaime Pérez José was formally presented the Purple Heart during a ceremony hosted by the 1st Mission Support Command at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, recognizing his service, sacrifice and dedication to fellow service members more than two decades after his time in uniform.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (HM3), U.S. Navy (Ret.), served on active duty from July 2001 to Dec. 2004. During his time in service, he trained as an 8404 FMF Corpsman, a specialized Navy corpsman assigned to support Marine Corps units in operational and combat environments.

He completed Hospital Corpsman School in Great Lakes, Chicago, followed by Field Medical Service School at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in 2002. He was later assigned to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune and 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, where he was responsible for the medical readiness and care of Marines across multiple companies, including Weapons Company and Headquarters Company.

“My responsibility was the well-being of Marines, medically,” he said. “We set up what we called a battalion aid station. That’s where we took care of wounded Marines and made sure, they were treated and medevacked.” As an FMF Corpsman, his role required him to be alongside Marines in training and operational environments, providing frontline medical care and ensuring the health and readiness of his unit.

“We were all over the place,” he said. “Weapons company, headquarters company, wherever they needed medical support. If they got injured, you had to take care of their injuries and make sure they made it home.” His decision to join the military was influenced by family and a sense of purpose.

“My grandfather was in the Army. He was like a father to me,” he said. “When I took the test to join, about 500 people took it and I was the only one who passed. I took that as a sign that I had to join.”

Throughout his service, he described the bond between Sailors and Marines as one of the most meaningful aspects of his military experience.

“It was like a family,” he said. “They took care of you, and you took care of them during work hours and off hours. You actually wanted to be there. When you went home on leave, you wanted to come back.”

During his deployment, he played a critical role in treating wounded personnel and coordinating medical evacuations. For his actions under fire, he received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for helping treat and evacuate 31 service members.

“I received the achievement medal for taking care of 31 people under fire and making sure they were treated and medevacked,” he said. “You don’t get recognized every day for doing the right thing, so that moment meant a lot. It was the first time in my military service I felt appreciated for what I had done.”

Receiving the Purple Heart years after leaving the military carried deep personal meaning. “It’s closure,” he said. “For a long time, I thought I would never be able to get it after I got out. It felt like unfinished business. Now it’s something I can finally put aside.”

Transitioning back to civilian life presented challenges that continue even years later.

“Even 21 years later, you’re still transitioning,” he said. “Discipline stays with you. Some habits never leave. Civilian life can feel different because there’s less structure and sometimes less discipline. It takes time to adjust.”

Despite those challenges, he is enjoying civilian life through family and personal interests.

“I enjoy woodworking and carving,” he said. “I like spending time with my wife and my son. I’m enjoying life. I survived everything, so sometimes you just want to relax and enjoy the moment.”

He continues to encourage younger generations to consider military service, emphasizing the personal growth and discipline it provides.

“The military makes you a better person,” he said. “It helps you grow mentally and teaches discipline. You can tell when someone has served from a young age. They grow faster and are more willing to help others.” He expressed gratitude to those who helped ensure he received recognition.

“I want to thank the VA Medical Center, the VA hospital and the 1st Mission Support Command for presenting me with this award,” he said. “I appreciate you all being here and doing your part.”

Looking back on his time in service, he said he would do it all again if given the opportunity. “If I had the chance, I would do it all over again,” he said.