From Soldier Care to Leadership: Lt. Col. Lionel Gonzalez Retires After 23 Years

Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | Lt. Col. Lionel Gonzalez and his family smile for a photo during his retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, Feb. 22, 2026. The ceremony honored Gonzalez’s legacy of leadership and dedication to Soldier care throughout his 23-year career. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | Lt. Col. Lionel Gonzalez and his family smile for a photo during his retirement...... read more read more

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Army National Guard honored Lt. Col. Lionel Gonzalez during a retirement ceremony Feb. 22 at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln. The ceremony recognized more than 23 years of service to the state of Illinois and the nation.

Hosted by Col. Paul Metzdorff, commander of the 129th Regiment, the ceremony celebrated Gonzalez’s career of leadership, mentorship and dedication to Soldier care.

Gonzalez enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard as an infantryman on Feb. 14, 2003, under the Split Training Option Program. After completing basic combat training following his freshman year of college, he later graduated as a Distinguished Military Graduate from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Wheaton College and earned his commission as an infantry officer in May 2006.

Over the course of his career, Gonzalez served in a wide range of leadership positions, including platoon leader, executive officer, company commander, battalion S-1, instructor and platoon trainer for Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School, battalion training group officer in charge supporting deployment operations to Ukraine from 2020 to 2021, and S-2/3 for the 65th Troop Command. He deployed to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009 in support of Provincial Reconstruction Team operations in Kapisa and Parwan provinces.

Most recently, Gonzalez served as commander of 2nd Battalion, 129th Regional Training Institute. In that role, he oversaw military occupational specialty transition courses, Noncommissioned Officer Education System advanced and senior leader courses, Officer Candidate School, Modern Army Combatives training, Combat Lifesaver courses and pre-command courses. His leadership directly influenced the development of future Illinois Army National Guard officers and noncommissioned officers.

“When a Soldier spoke to him, he listened,” said Sgt. 1st Class Reavis, master of ceremonies. “He asked follow-up questions. He remembered details. Soldiers knew they mattered.”

Col. Metzdorff highlighted Gonzalez’s reputation for accountability and personal investment in those he led.

“He understands that our greatest strength in the Illinois Army National Guard is our people,” Metzdorff said. “His mentorship and example will continue to shape leaders long after his retirement.”

In his remarks, Gonzalez reflected on the highs and hardships of his career and expressed gratitude for the Soldiers he served alongside and the teams he was privileged to lead.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family,” Gonzalez said. “The Army is the only thing I’ve done longer than being with my wife.” As he transitions into retirement, Gonzalez encouraged others to continue telling their Army story and to inspire the next generation of service members.