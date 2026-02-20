Courtesy Photo | A soldier assigned to the Connecticut National Guard's 143rd Regional Support Group...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A soldier assigned to the Connecticut National Guard's 143rd Regional Support Group hugs his child following a sendoff ceremony for the unit at the Gov. William A. O'Neill Armory in Hartford, Conn. Feb. 21, 2026. The 143rd is scheduled to deploy to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Juan Perez) see less | View Image Page

Connecticut National Guard hosts sendoff ceremony for 143rd RSG

The Connecticut Army National Guard hosted a sendoff ceremony for approximately 80 Soldiers assigned to the 143rd Regional Support Group as they prepare to deploy for a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East at the Gov. William A. O’Neill Armory, Feb. 21, 2026.



The 143rd is scheduled to deploy to Iraq and Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to provide base support operations, including base life support, logistical operations, facility management, and personnel and operational support for deployed forces in multiple locations across the theater of operations.



“The deployment of the 143rd Regional Support Group reflects the dedication of Connecticut’s soldiers who volunteer to serve beyond our borders and the families who stand firmly behind them,” said Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon, Jr., adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard. “Their readiness is built on teamwork, preparation, and the unwavering support of loved ones and communities here at home.”



The 143rd is a versatile unit that provides critical base operations support for overseas missions and expertly manages the reception and integration of forces during domestic emergencies. This duel-mission capability makes the 143rd an indispensable asset for both federal and state objectives, ensuring readiness and seamless logistical coordination wherever its called to serve.



“On behalf of the state of Connecticut, I want to thank the members of the 143rd Regional Support Group for accepting this mission to deploy to the Middle East and supporting United States military operations,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “We are proud to have such a ready, qualified, and capable unit representing Connecticut abroad. Their service is to be commended, and I look forward to the day that we can welcome them home after a job well done.”



The 143rd most recently deployed in 2020 in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



Operation Inherent Resolve is the United States ongoing mission to train, advise, and enable regional partner forces in their fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The campaign began on June 15, 2014. ISIS was territorially defeated in Iraq and Syria in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and current operations aim to maintain military pressure on the remnants of the terrorist organization.