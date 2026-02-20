Corps of Engineers seeks public comments on Baudette water and sewer system

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on a draft environmental assessment, or EA, for a water and sewer system update in the Westwood Housing development in Baudette, Minnesota.

The proposed project would include the replacement of approximately 2,900 feet of water mains and service pipes, 5,000 feet of sanitary sewer mains and services, 4,200 feet of concrete curb and gutter, 1,000 feet of additional storm sewer capacity, installation of a new lift station and installing an additional 600 feet of new pipe to connect the neighborhood to the new lift station. Streets (aggregate base, bituminous surface, curb and gutter etc.) and public housing driveways impacted by construction will be otherwise restored to their pre-project condition in accordance with the project agreement. Once construction begins, it is anticipated to last two years.

A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded at:https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx.The Corps of Engineers is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.

Comments should be submitted no later than March 23. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed tomailto:CEMVP_Planning@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.

