Army Reserve Executes Approximately $150M in Facility Upgrades in FY25

The U.S. Army Reserve marked a major milestone in fiscal year (FY) 2025 by completing nine military construction and major renovation projects totaling approximately $146 million. These efforts spanned a diverse range of facility types—barracks, training ranges, fitness centers, maintenance shops, and organizational parking—reflecting the breadth of the Army Reserve’s infrastructure portfolio.

“This past fiscal year, we have significantly advanced our infrastructure portfolio by completing nine key military construction and major renovation projects, delivering approximately $146 million in facility upgrades,” said Quincy Meade, Assets Division Chief, Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate. “These projects include critical range and barrack modernizations that directly support Soldier training and readiness.”

The completed projects include:

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL), NJ Collective Enlisted Barracks major repair and Vehicle Maintenance Shop major repair

Caven Point Army Reserve Center, NJ major repair

Fort Jackson, SC organizational parking

Fort McCoy, WI Scout Reconnaissance Range and Collective Training Enlisted Barracks

Cedar Rapids, IA construct organizational parking

Southfield Area Maintenance Support Activity, MI

Fort Buchanan, PR Physical Fitness Center major repair

These investments enhance operational readiness and provide modernized environments for training, maintenance, and daily operations across the Army Reserve.

Looking ahead, the Army Reserve awarded 11 new construction contracts valued at approximately $375 million for FY25. These projects will continue the momentum in modernizing barracks and training facilities nationwide. Additionally, the Army Reserve has secured $107 million in the FY26 appropriation for new military construction, as well as repair by replacement barracks funding, ensuring sustained progress in infrastructure development.

With a focus on readiness, resilience, and modernization, the Army Reserve remains committed to delivering high-quality facilities that support the evolving needs of its Soldiers and missions.