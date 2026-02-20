(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Executes Approximately $150M in Facility Upgrades in FY25

    Renovation of Fort Buchanan's Fitness Center continues; summer 2025 completion planned

    Photo By David Hernandez | Workers with RBC Construction Corporation of Cataño, Puerto Rico, continue their work......

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Story by Ashley Bradford 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    The U.S. Army Reserve marked a major milestone in fiscal year (FY) 2025 by completing nine military construction and major renovation projects totaling approximately $146 million. These efforts spanned a diverse range of facility types—barracks, training ranges, fitness centers, maintenance shops, and organizational parking—reflecting the breadth of the Army Reserve’s infrastructure portfolio.

    “This past fiscal year, we have significantly advanced our infrastructure portfolio by completing nine key military construction and major renovation projects, delivering approximately $146 million in facility upgrades,” said Quincy Meade, Assets Division Chief, Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate. “These projects include critical range and barrack modernizations that directly support Soldier training and readiness.”

    The completed projects include:

    • Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL), NJ Collective Enlisted Barracks major repair and Vehicle Maintenance Shop major repair
    • Caven Point Army Reserve Center, NJ major repair
    • Fort Jackson, SC organizational parking
    • Fort McCoy, WI Scout Reconnaissance Range and Collective Training Enlisted Barracks
    • Cedar Rapids, IA construct organizational parking
    • Southfield Area Maintenance Support Activity, MI
    • Fort Buchanan, PR Physical Fitness Center major repair

    These investments enhance operational readiness and provide modernized environments for training, maintenance, and daily operations across the Army Reserve.

    Looking ahead, the Army Reserve awarded 11 new construction contracts valued at approximately $375 million for FY25. These projects will continue the momentum in modernizing barracks and training facilities nationwide. Additionally, the Army Reserve has secured $107 million in the FY26 appropriation for new military construction, as well as repair by replacement barracks funding, ensuring sustained progress in infrastructure development.

    With a focus on readiness, resilience, and modernization, the Army Reserve remains committed to delivering high-quality facilities that support the evolving needs of its Soldiers and missions.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 11:22
    Story ID: 558585
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
