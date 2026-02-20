The marathon continues: Tech. Sgt. Royal’s run to leadership

In the Air Force, a single Article 15 can be a dead end. For Tech. Sgt. Ashley Royal, Community College of the Air Force noncommissioned officer in charge of degree programs, it was a beginning.



Having once stood on the precipice of a ruined career at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Royal transformed the crushing stigma of his youth into a masterclass in resilience. In 2016, a series of poor decisions led to an Article 15 just six months into his career. He faced extra duty, forfeited pay and the label of a troublemaker.



"I spent years fighting that stigma," Royal said. "Everyone views your work ethic as less than because of one moment. It took years of proving myself, but those low points are what help you realize who you really are".



Royal didn’t just recover; he accelerated. Royal excelled as an air transportation expert, bridging technical logistics with a relentless drive to support the mission. This period of growth established his reputation as a dependable Airman and laid the groundwork for his transition into leadership.



That momentum followed him to the Community College of the Air Force. Staff Sgt. Robert Davis, CCAF degree program manager, has seen this drive firsthand.



“He’s definitely a lead-by-example kind of guy,” Davis said. “We showed up to CCAF together as staff sergeants, but as soon as he touched down, he was hungry to figure out exactly what he needed to do to make that next rank.”



Davis noted that Royal’s proactive nature was evident early on, from his time as booster club president to his habit of seeking out any opportunity that would allow him to stand out through hard work.



“I’m a 15-year staff sergeant and he’s a ten-year technical sergeant, yet he still takes the time to mentor me on my writing and walk me through my Enlisted Promotion Brief,” Davis said. “When I thank him, he just says, ‘That was all you.’ He ensures my hard work is recognized without ever trying to take the credit. That humility defines him as a leader.”



Royal earned his promotion to technical sergeant through the Stripes for Exceptional Performers programand transformed his reality check into a leadership philosophy centered on empathy and hard work.



Royal’s leadership extends well beyond the office as a foundational architect of the Crusader Challenge. Since 2023, he has integrated lessons from the eight-week Combat Support Instructor Course, to build a curriculum that prepares Airmen across diverse career fields for modern warfare.



The resulting five-day readiness course pushes participants through grueling physical conditioning and advanced tactical scenarios, including helicopter insertions, weapons familiarization and chemical threat response, to ensure a unified standard of combat readiness across cross-functional specialties.



"The term Warfighter has evolved," Royal said. "It’s no longer just the person holding the line; it’s the logistician, the planner and the technician behind them. Preparing for the next conflict isn’t just about physical grit. It’s about mastering the integration of every specialty, so we move as one lethal, proficient engine."



The same Airman who once loaded aircraft now finds himself leading rooms of students in close-quarters concepts, course evaluations and conversations about higher education. "Lethality is more than just weapons and tactics," Royal said. "An educated, multi-capable force is what separates us from our peers. We are building an NCO Corps capable of executing mission-type orders without constant supervision".



Royal became one of the anchors for the Crusader program’s long-term endurance, ensuring Airmen are proficient in the tactical requirements of future warfare and Ready Airmen Training requirements.



Royal’s mantra is simple; the marathon continues. Whether learning Python coding or pursuing a degree in logistics and transportation management, he remains committed to the small things that define a leader.



"It’s easy to lead when you’re winning awards," Royal said. "But leaders are grown during the low points when you have to perform without being pushed".



Despite his tactical achievements, Royal’s focus remains on the people behind the uniform.



"The mission will get completed whether I’m there or not," Royal said. "But the Airmen I get to teach or tell my story to and hopefully help in their lives, that far outweighs the mission.”

