Illinois Army National Guard Combatives Instructor Retires After 23 Years of Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Army National Guard honored Staff Sgt. Christopher P. Kelnhofer, a longtime Modern Army Combatives Program instructor, during a retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy Feb. 22 on Camp Lincoln. The ceremony recognized 23 years of service.



The ceremony was hosted by Lt. Col. Casey Steiner, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 129th Regimental Training Institute (RTI), and brought together family members, fellow Soldiers, and leaders to celebrate Kelnhofer’s career and impact.



Kelnhofer enlisted on Sept. 11, 2002 — one year after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 — as an M1A1 Abrams Armor Crewman. He completed basic training and 19K Advanced Individual Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He served on active duty until July 1, 2006, when he transitioned to the Illinois Army National Guard as a 19D Cavalry Scout.

During his career, Kelnhofer deployed to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



Since 2015, Kelnhofer has been a key leader within the Illinois Army National Guard’s Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP), serving as both a competitor and instructor. Drawing on his experience as a civilian wrestling coach, he helped elevate combatives training standards and mentored Soldiers from Illinois and across the United States, including students from Puerto Rico.



In his remarks, Steiner emphasized the significance of Kelnhofer’s enlistment date.



“That means a younger version of this Soldier said, ‘My country just got attacked, and I’m going to do something about it,’” Steiner said. “He signed up knowing he could be going right into the fight. That matters.”



“I thank my family for all the support they’ve given me,” Kelnhofer said. “I was given a great opportunity to be part of the RTI. We trained students from all over the United States. I got paid to do what I love.”



After 23 years of service, Staff Sgt. Christopher P. Kelnhofer leaves behind a legacy of leadership, mentorship, and commitment to Soldier readiness within the Illinois Army National Guard.