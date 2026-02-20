U.S. Soldiers Perform Life-Saving Care on Casualties During Combined Resolve 26-05

HOHENFELS, Germany – In the muddy, wooded terrain of Hohenfels, Germany, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Command (JMRC), U.S. Army Soldiers perform simulated life-saving care to the casualties of the exercise during Combined Resolve 26-05 (CbR 26-05). During this training exercise, Combat Medics do whatever is necessary to save lives while in the cold, wet, and mucky terrain. Whether it is transporting casualties in an M113 armored personnel carrier, administering blood transfusions in the rain, or providing basic life-saving care in an unfavorable environment, combat medics are an integral part of the fight. The intent of CbR 26-05 is to provide a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. When a unit takes a casualty, it is the job of the medics to maneuver to the area with urgency, conduct any care needed, and transport them to the nearby facility where they can receive higher-level care. Spc. Logan Hutchins, a combat medic with 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, explains the process of his medical team receiving the call notifying them of a casualty in the field. He describes the process from receiving the notification, alerting his team, and meeting with the unit that made the initial alert, all the way through transporting the patient back to Role 2, which provides a higher level of care than what can be given in the field. Sfc. Ernestine Koroma, a medical observer coach and trainer with the JMRC, provides oversight and mentors Soldiers during this exercise. “We’re making sure that the unit is out here training in doctrinal knowledge and direction, making sure that they are staying safe and that they survive the battle period.” says Koroma. “We’re also highly focused on safety, due to weather, making sure that Soldiers have the proper equipment and we are minimizing any cold weather injuries.” Despite the severe snow, rain, and mud, combat medics are still out in the field trudging through the elements to reach a comrade in need. “Have a positive outlook,” says Koroma. “If you're coming in the winter, the winters are terrible but it is manageable. As long as you have the right equipment, clothing, a positive attitude and you stay focused on your objectives, you'll make it.”