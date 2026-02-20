Photo By Ensign Kobe Nguyen | Sailors assigned to USS Farragut (DDG 99), man the rails while pulling into port, Mobile, Alabama, February 13 2026. Farragut was in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Ensign Kobe Nguyen) see less | View Image Page

MAYPORT, Fla (February 23, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) departed Mobile, Alabama following the city’s 2026 Mardi Gras celebration.

“Farragut is truly grateful to the citizens of Mobile for hosting our ship and sharing this remarkable tradition with us,” said Commander Andrew Timpner, Commanding Officer of USS Farragut. “Our Sailors will remember Mobile’s hospitality for the rest of their careers and beyond.”

As the oldest organized Mardi Gras in the United States, Mobile provided a unique opportunity for Sailors aboard Farragut to engage with the local community and showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy.

During the visit, Farragut participated in a variety of events in the community, including marching in Mobile’s historic Floral Parade. In addition to several local outreach events, the warship offered public tours throughout the week, providing locals and visitors with a unique opportunity to step aboard and learn more about life and operations on a U.S. Navy warship.

The ship’s namesake, Admiral David G. Farragut, has a historic connection with Mobile arising from his leadership during the Battle of Mobile Bay (1864). Building upon that connection, Farragut has visited Mobile twice previously during Mardi Gras, and several officers and crew have family ties to this area.

USS Farragut, commissioned in 2006, is homeported in Mayport, FL and assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast. The ship supports multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities and is capable of conducting sustained combat operations across multiple domains.

