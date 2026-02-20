Maj. Gen. Felix A. Santoni's Legacy

Photo By Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos | 1st Mission Support Command conducts a funeral service for U.S. Army Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Felix Santoni during a religous ceremony at Ft. Buchanan, Feb. 16, 2026. Santoni receives a funeral service in his honor to recognize and pay tribute to his faithful service, sacrifice, and dedication to his country. It is important to acknowledge the courage, commitment, and selfless service Santoni provided during his forty years in the U.S. Army, ensuring his legacy of dedication and sacrifice is respectfully honored and remembered by his family and fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos). see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – Retired U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Felix A. Santoni, former Commanding General of the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) and U.S. Army Reserve Forces Puerto Rico, died Feb. 9 2026.

“Maj. Gen. Santoni's military career was full of highly impressive events starting with his service as a lieutenant in Germany during the Cold War, his 40-year career in the Army followed by 12 years as Civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Puerto Rico, his selection as the first Puerto Rican to be promoted to Major General in the U.S. Army Reserve and also his selection as the first Puerto Rican to be inducted into the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame.” said U.S. Army Retired Brigadier General Fernando Fernandez, former Commanding General for the 1st MSC (2009-2013) andformer Army Reserve Ambassador for Puerto Rico (2018-2025).

Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Santoni’s military career began in 1955 when he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Finance and Commerce and commissioned as a second lieutenant into the Quartermaster Corps through ROTC. His service began at Fort Lee, Virginia that same year and went on to more formal military training, including the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the Army War College. He retired in 1995.

Fernandez concluded, “For me personally, it was a last chance to say farewell to the great military officer, leader and friend that Maj. Gen. Santoni was to me. He deserved just recognition for his 40 years of service in uniform and for his many additional years of service to the Puerto Rico military and veteran's communities through his service as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Puerto Rico (CASA)."

After his 40 years of military service, Santoni continued his public service as the senior Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) for Puerto Rico. Each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories have one or more CASAs appointed to provide a link between the Army and the communities for which they serve. CASAs are usually business or civic leaders.

“40 years of service is no easy feat," said Brig. Gen. Arthur J. Garffer, Assistant Adjutant General Puerto Rico Army National Guard and Secretary Department Homeland Security of Puerto Rico. "A matter that impacted me the most was how MG Santoni single-handedly stood before the Base Realignment and Closure Commission, since 1995, and saved Fort Buchannan from being closed permanently. Such a closure would have impacted over 80,000 veterans in Puerto Rico denying us earned privileges."

On March 14, 2015, the Army Reserve held a ceremony to name one of its Reserve Centers on Fort Buchanan after a then living person, Maj. Gen. (Ret) Felix A. Santoni, in honor of his distinguished career. He received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and the Meritorious Service Medal.

The Adjutant General of the Puerto Rico National Guard, Brig. Gen. Carlos J. Rivera Roman made note, "in honoring Major General Santoni, we honored the very values of our institution. The ceremony brought our military and local communities together to remember a leader whose impact, particularly in saving one of Puerto Rico, military installations, Fort Buchanan, is still felt today. It was a solemn reminder of our promise to recognize sacrifice, provide solace for families, and celebrate a life of extraordinary service."

Funeral services were held on Fort Buchanan in the building bearing his name and military honors were rendered by the 1st Mission Support Command's military honors teams at the National Commentary in Baymon, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 16, 2026.

“Holding funeral honors for the Santoni family is a profound gesture that publicly recognizes his military service, honors his sacrifice, and provides solace and closure to his family while reaffirming the nation’s gratitude," said Garffer. “[Holding these ceremonies] underscores our shared value of honor and sacrifice for our nation, which Maj. Gen. Santoni exemplified in every single one of his endeavors. Funeral honors for Maj. Gen. Santoni were a poignant tribute that paid homage to his service and the tradition of honoring fallen service members.”

Santoni is survived by his wife Carmen Irene Seín, his son, Pedro; his daughter, Pilar; and their spouses, Ana María and Antonio.