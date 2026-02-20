San Antonio ceremony honors legacy of the Weslaco 8

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A plaque induction ceremony honoring the “Weslaco 8” was held Feb. 21, 2026, on the rooftop of the former Military Entrance Processing Station building in San Antonio, attended by service members from all branches, senior military leaders, family members, and community supporters.

Family members of the deceased stood alongside active-duty service members and veterans in a shared act of remembrance at the historically significant location associated with military accession.

The recognition of the Weslaco 8 stems from historical research uncovered by young historian Andrew Booher, whose work brought renewed attention to eight Marines from Weslaco, Texas, who enlisted together during World War II. The ceremony was organized by the Conservators of the Greatest Generation, whose efforts focus on preserving and honoring the stories of those who served during one of the nation’s most defining eras.

During the ceremony, official declarations were recognized from the city of San Antonio, the city of Weslaco, and the state of Texas, formally acknowledging the legacy and sacrifice of the Weslaco 8. The city of Weslaco declared a Weslaco 8 Remembrance Day, honoring eight young men from the community whose service and sacrifice continue to hold historical significance.

One of the eight, Harlon Block, was among the Marines captured in the iconic photograph of the flag raising on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. Block, a Rio Grande Valley native who enlisted alongside seven of his high school classmates, was killed in action six days after the flag raising at age 21. His story remains a lasting example of sacrifice in Marine Corps history.

A single memorial cross stood at the center of the ceremony. Attendees were invited to pin rank insignia onto the cross, symbolizing the service, leadership, and enduring impact of those being honored. The act reinforced the responsibility to remember sacrifice and preserve military history.

The ceremony was attended by retired Maj. Gen. Juan G. Ayala and the 12th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, retired Sgt. Maj. Harold G. Overstreet, whose presence underscored the importance of honoring military heritage and maintaining the traditions that define the profession of arms. Their attendance reflected continuity in leadership and values across generations.

By bringing together families, senior leaders, and service members from across the armed forces, the ceremony highlighted the enduring bonds created through military service. The event emphasized respect, remembrance, and the importance of preserving the stories of those who served.

As the ceremony concluded, attendees reflected on the legacy of the Weslaco 8. The plaque induction and official proclamations served as a reminder that while generations change, the sacrifice and commitment of those who serve remain constant.