USS Theodore Roosevelt hosts Norwegian Foot March

Photo By Seaman Alexander Bussman | SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), participate in a Norwegian Foot March hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Feb. 20, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3) and first responders from Coronado Fire Department participated in a Norwegian Foot March at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, testing their physical and mental resolve in an 18.6-mile ruck for time, Feb. 20, 2026.

“Building team cohesion through fitness is the most beneficial in my opinion. There’s something poetic about putting your body through strenuous activities, especially around other like-minded individuals,” said Marc Scherette, USS Theodore Roosevelt’s command fitness director. “There’s a huge emphasis on military fitness from the highest levels and events like the Norwegian Foot March show our commitment to rising to the challenge.”

The Norwegian Foot March is a strenuous evolution originally held over 100 years ago by the Norwegian Army to train forces to transport Soldiers and equipment over long distances and provide for combat-readiness. Now, many allied militaries hold Norwegian Foot Marches as an exercise in unit readiness. Sailors from several San Diego-based units, completed an 18.6-mile march while carrying a 25-pound rucksack, competing against the clock to achieve a finish time of under four hours and thirty minutes.

“Events like this are important to support combat readiness, to build and maintain a good healthy mentality, and honestly, why not,” said Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Shawn Davis. “I want to see how far I can go and see where my mindset is at. Mindset is the most important part, it’s all about that.”

Sailors who successfully completed the march under the four hour and thirty-minute mark were awarded the Norwegian Marching Award, an honor recognized by our partner and ally nations for participating in this military tradition. This award also signifies the distinction of completing a demanding challenge, demonstrating superior physical and mental fitness.

Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego.