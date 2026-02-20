PCU Bougainville Conducts Ship's First Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Will Hardy | NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 20, 2026) Capt. Jimmie Jensen, commanding officer of the America-class, amphibious assault ship, Pre-cCmmissioning Unit (PCU) Bougainville (LHA 8) speaks to guests and Sailors during the ship’s change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2026. Bougainville is under construction while the crew is establishing and maintaining qualifications, training, planning, and preparing to operate the ship once it is commissioned. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Will Hardy.) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Virginia. – Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Bougainville (LHA 8) hosted a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 20, 2026. Capt. Harry Marsh, the first commanding officer of Bougainville, was relieved by Capt. Jimmie Jensen III.

Marsh, a native of Matoaca, Virginia, will report for duty as the commanding officer of PCU Harrisburg (LPD 30).

“When I took command, you handed me something sacred,” said Marsh as he addressed the crew, “You handed me your trust. Your careers. In some cases, your safety. That is not lost on me. You showed up early. You stayed late. You held the line when standards mattered. You corrected each other when no one was watching. I believe with your dedication to each other and focus on your mind, body and spirit, you have built the best command in the Navy. Not because it was easy — but because it was right. I have watched you grow from a pre-commissioning crew into a warfighting team. And I could not be more proud.”

In the 3 years Marsh served as commanding officer of Bougainville, he oversaw the delivery of numerous ship-wide systems and the establishment of vital ship’s force programs, all while meeting critical at-sea and overseas manning requirements across the globe, providing mission-ready personnel for training and deployments and building a healthy command climate. He led the preparation of over 500 command Sailors for ship delivery, commissioning, and at-sea periods.

Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Two, presided over the ceremony at the C9 auditorium at Naval Station Norfolk.

“Currently, the ship has 500 Sailors working tirelessly and training diligently to deliver Bougainville to the fleet,” said Koprowski. “When Captain Marsh assumed command, he was one of only ten personnel. At change of commands, we often talk about the culture and traditions unique to the ship. Under his leadership, the Bougainville crew is building its legacy.”

Jensen, a native of Bridgeport, Nebraska, became Bougainville’s second commanding officer following 2 years as the ship’s executive officer. Prior to his tour at Bougainville, he commanded USS Germantown (LSD-42).

“Although my role is changing today, my guiding principles will not,” said Jensen. “I will continue to strive every day to take care of LHA 8 Sailors and families, and build warfighting readiness.

PCU Bougainville (LHA 8) is the third amphibious assault ship in the America Class, and is the first ship in its class to include a well deck and a hybrid-electric propulsion system. Bougainville is under construction in Pascagoula, Miss. while the crew is establishing and maintaining qualifications, training, planning, and preparing to operate the ship once it is commissioned.